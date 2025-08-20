 Skip to content
20 August 2025 Build 19666575
Update notes via Steam Community

TCG 0.8.1 — Adventure Mode + Balancing Patch


Adventure Mode is here! Chart your path across the map, defeat Tamers, and earn steady rewards while exploring the world of Fracctal outside of competitive play.

The Challenge

  • 8 elemental routes, each with 5 Tamers to defeat.

  • Sequential progression: Adventures must be completed in order around the map — no skipping ahead.

The Rewards

  • Boss Tamers (final fight of each element) drop a Pack of that element’s type.

  • Every Tamer defeated grants XP and Essence for consistent progression.

Why It Matters

  • A guided tour through Fracctal’s elemental identities and encounters.

We Want Your Feedback

Tell us which routes felt best, which Tamers need love, and how the rewards feel over time. Join the discussion on our Discord and drop your thoughts—we’re tuning Adventure Mode with your input.

Good luck out there, Tamer. See you on the map.

