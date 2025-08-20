TCG 0.8.1 — Adventure Mode + Balancing Patch



Adventure Mode is here! Chart your path across the map, defeat Tamers, and earn steady rewards while exploring the world of Fracctal outside of competitive play.



The Challenge

8 elemental routes, each with 5 Tamers to defeat.

Sequential progression: Adventures must be completed in order around the map — no skipping ahead.



The Rewards

Boss Tamers (final fight of each element) drop a Pack of that element’s type.

Every Tamer defeated grants XP and Essence for consistent progression.



Why It Matters

A guided tour through Fracctal’s elemental identities and encounters.

We Want Your Feedback

Tell us which routes felt best, which Tamers need love, and how the rewards feel over time. Join the discussion on our Discord and drop your thoughts—we’re tuning Adventure Mode with your input.



Good luck out there, Tamer. See you on the map.