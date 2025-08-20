Lots of new Enemies

Once you've beaten Worried, every 3 runs a new Enemy will be added to the pool of enemies to pick from. 22 new enemies, including 2 new enemies at every level and 4 new bosses (depending on your difficulty) These enemies shake up builds, target certain weaknesses, and even pack on some aggression in the early game.

There's a new "Show Enemies" button in the market. Make sure you click it and hover over the enemies in your run so you can plan your build accordingly.

New Collection Book

Your collection has been turned into a collection book.

Now you can see the last 10 games you played, wins or losses.

Your total wins, furthest wave you've gotten to, each of your medals.

You can also see the Enemies you have encountered or discovered in your games.

UI Update - Hovering is now a thing

Hovering! Now the market shows keyword definitions when you hover over them instead of clicking them.

Also you can hover over cards in your deck view to see the same keywords you would in the market

ALSO you can hover over enemies in the wave info page to see what their base abilities are

Challenge Updates

Disguised has changed so the converted enemies have Levels attached to them.

Ticking Time challenge has changed so the Bomb's countdown is 8 but only does 1 damage to you instead of killing you

Board Changes

Red Board now only works once per turn

Brown Board now gives you 2 extra rerolls as well as the random Tokens

Token and Power Changes

Robotic arm has gone to a Level 2 Token (sorry all your robotic arm abusers)

Crypto Coin has gone to a Level 1 Token

Doctor has gone to +2 Attack for every infected Enemy

Mirage has gone to triggering the Merge effect of all tokens in your set Twice

Jigsaw has gone to +3 attack

Wrench has gone to +4 attack

Strawberry now starts at +2 Attack

Chips now starts at +5 Attack

Event Cap Removed

The event cap has been removed

As a bandage fix to loops a button will now appear when a certain amount of triggers have happened in an action allowing you to end the effects early

Bug Fixes

Orangutan is now spelt correctly (facepalm)

Speedster achievement has been fixed

Enemies now go to NaN health once they exceed the limit

The Fly evolution now works correctly

Numerous other less important bug fixes