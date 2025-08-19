Another Day, Another Patch!
Thank you once again for your feedback! We have managed to use it to make another day of bug fixes and improvements, a special shout-out to those of you who have checked the community localisation and made edits - the changes made so far have been included in this patch, so we're one step closer to being fully localised!
Coloring Voxels v1.2.7 Patch Notes
Bug Fixes and Misc
Fixed a bug where if you had the "Remove Completed Colors From Palette" setting on and finished a colour, it wouldn't switch to the next available number.
Fixed a bug where switching colours was sometimes broken if you had the last colour in the palette selected.
Coloring Voxels v1.2.5 Patch Notes
New Features
New Competition Menu Added! - Hopefully, you are aware of our voxel art competition, but if you aren't, we are continuing on our community tradition from Coloring Pixels by hosting a competition to let you have your levels in the game! This new menu, accessible from the new trophy button in the main menu, will link you to all the information you need to get started.
New "Toggle click cancel when completing colour" setting (default to on) - Disabling this allows people who are using the "Toggle Click" setting to not have to re-click each time a colour is completed in the palette.
New "Limit Colour Palette to Layer" setting (default on) - Allows people to have the colour palette filled with total colours for the whole level and not filtered to those that are on the currently selected layer.
New "Remove Completed Colors From Palette" setting (default on) - Returning from Coloring pixels by popular demand, this setting allows you to stop colours being removed from the palette when complete for that much harder gameplay.
Bug Fixes and Misc
Korean localisation for the Soundtrack store page is now set for Korea and not Germany.
Fixed a bug where pressing Shift and Q + E would only make layers shift down instead of down and up.
Fixed a bug where the "Toggle Click" mouse cursor asset would carry through to the main menu.
When you enter a level that is half complete, after the time-lapse, the camera animates to the default starting position instead of leaving you at the wrong angle.
Swooping formatting changes to the settings menu to make things look good for various languages.
Moved the game version number to the left of the settings screen instead of the middle.
Lots of changes to the format of the exit screen to improve things for non-English languages.
Settings which operate with a toggle now correctly disable themselves when not active. Notably, this happens with the "Floor Grid" and "Toggle Click" settings.
Fixed an issue where the camera would spiral out of control if you hit an FPS lower than 1. You should never play the game like a PowerPoint presentation, but that is a problem for another day.
Localisation text has been updated with our community-driven spreadsheet.
