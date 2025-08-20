Reverted Altars to the old design. The reworked design was not well received by players for a variety of reasons, and the decision was made to revert it. Unfortunately this will result in some loss of progression, especially for players who had leveled their altars to higher levels. Since the save data for the older altars no longer exists it is impossible to restore the previous altar levels. As compensation all players who were forced to reset their altars will receive 7,500 Corrupted Soul Fragments. I might revisit the altar design in the future, but for now the old design will stay.