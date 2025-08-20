0.18.1 Early Access Hotfix
Fixed an issues that caused Snake Shot and Greater Arcane Missiles to become available before they were unlocked.
Fixed incorrect background music in Tomb of Ulth Vuul.
0.18.2 Early Access Hotfix
Fixed an issue that caused Collapsing Star to cause an error message.
Fixed a bug in Damage Meters where damage that would instantly kill an enemy would not be recorded correctly.
Fixed an issues where on rare occasions when player picked up a Rune it would trigger an empty selection screen.
Reduced higher tier altar reroll costs by roughly 50%.
0.18.3 Early Access Hotfix
Reverted Altars to the old design. The reworked design was not well received by players for a variety of reasons, and the decision was made to revert it. Unfortunately this will result in some loss of progression, especially for players who had leveled their altars to higher levels. Since the save data for the older altars no longer exists it is impossible to restore the previous altar levels. As compensation all players who were forced to reset their altars will receive 7,500 Corrupted Soul Fragments. I might revisit the altar design in the future, but for now the old design will stay.
Removed the experimental feature 'enrage timers' from Normal and Shattered Dark Ritual boss fights. These timers remain active in the Akka boss fight.
In Shattered Dark Rituals the overall time gained from killing the first boss has been slightly reduced while the starting time and the time gained from subsequent boss kills remain unchanged.
Fixed an issue that prevented rebinding of the controller inputs for Zordolf Mode and Game Speed Increase/Decrease.
This update forces Zordolf Mode to be rebound to Z/Left Shoulder and Damage Meters to X/Right Shoulder to prevent old bindings from overlapping. Players who are not using the default bindings will need to rebind these controls again.
Fixed a rare issue that caused an error message to appear when exiting a ritual after death.
