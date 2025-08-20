 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Battlefield™ 2042 Marvel Rivals Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Counter-Strike 2 Dead by Daylight
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
20 August 2025 Build 19666419 Edited 20 August 2025 – 09:26:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello friends!

The transition to the new engine version delayed this update a bit, but here it is. We’ve uploaded fixes for the most critical issues and improved the Steam Inventory along with item display in it. Thank you for your feedback!

Main

  • Game updated to Unreal Engine 5.6.1.

  • Your items now appear in the Steam Inventory.

  • The correct build version number is now shown in the main menu.

  • Improved the in-game inventory menu.

Fixes

  • Dragged items in the inventory are now centered on the mouse cursor.

  • Notes now reliably snap to surfaces.

  • Dropped items no longer push the character away.

  • Fixed the lockers' unlocking widget.

  • Passive health regeneration perk now works after resurrection.

  • Fixed disappearing cursor in the main menu.

  • Mother of Concrete no longer turns 180 degrees.

  • Increased explosive mine damage against Mother of Concrete.

  • Fixed client-side display of Mother of Concrete’s weak points.

  • Fixed stacking of biological items in Kletka’s mouth.

  • Fixed items disappearing from inventory when clicking on them.

  • Assembly Error №7 no longer falls out of the arena.

  • Fixed anti-stuck logic and enemy alignment on locations.

Cover screenshot by Yori

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 1699481
  • Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Depot 1699482
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link