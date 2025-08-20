Hello friends!

The transition to the new engine version delayed this update a bit, but here it is. We’ve uploaded fixes for the most critical issues and improved the Steam Inventory along with item display in it. Thank you for your feedback!

Main

Game updated to Unreal Engine 5.6.1.

Your items now appear in the Steam Inventory.

The correct build version number is now shown in the main menu.

Improved the in-game inventory menu.

Fixes

Dragged items in the inventory are now centered on the mouse cursor.

Notes now reliably snap to surfaces.

Dropped items no longer push the character away.

Fixed the lockers' unlocking widget.

Passive health regeneration perk now works after resurrection.

Fixed disappearing cursor in the main menu.

Mother of Concrete no longer turns 180 degrees.

Increased explosive mine damage against Mother of Concrete.

Fixed client-side display of Mother of Concrete’s weak points.

Fixed stacking of biological items in Kletka’s mouth.

Fixed items disappearing from inventory when clicking on them.

Assembly Error №7 no longer falls out of the arena.

Fixed anti-stuck logic and enemy alignment on locations.

Cover screenshot by Yori