Major 20 August 2025 Build 19666387 Edited 20 August 2025 – 12:14:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

This game is in the adult category and these official patch notes contain images.

Are you sure you want to view these images?

Hey everyone!

Here’s a brand-new version of Monster City, packed with fresh content, visual upgrades, and a bunch of important bug fixes. Dive in and enjoy!

✨ v0.5.0 Changelog:

🔥 5 new Story scenes (playable in both Story and Sandbox modes)

🔥 New shapeshifting mini-encounters with Lenny during Deliveries

🔥 Cafeteria scenes completely rerendered with a new look and vibe

🔥 New chatting scene with Ulva at Enchan’tea

📖 10K+ words

📸 350+ new images

🎞️ 7 new animations

🐛 Bug Fixes:

-Fixed the AI Toggle in Settings (it should now work properly)

-Visiting Felvia’s place no longer costs double MPs (back to 1MP)

-Fixed missing audio notifications for Relationship updates

-Visiting Ulva’s shop for the first time no longer repeats itself; now it will trigger a new scene after being played through

-Various other minor fixes and adjustments

Note: Saves from the v0.1.0 are not compatible with newer versions — using them will likely break the game.

🛠️ Adjustments:

-You can now convert Money into MPs at Ulva’s shop

-Added notifications when gaining or spending MPs, for better clarity

-The Delivery scene with the guy from the first scene at the restaurant now plays only once — making room for Lenny’s shapeshifting antics in future visits


