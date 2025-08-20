Hey everyone!Here’s a brand-new version of Monster City, packed with fresh content, visual upgrades, and a bunch of important bug fixes. Dive in and enjoy!✨ v0.5.0 Changelog:🔥 5 new Story scenes (playable in both Story and Sandbox modes)🔥 New shapeshifting mini-encounters with Lenny during Deliveries🔥 Cafeteria scenes completely rerendered with a new look and vibe🔥 New chatting scene with Ulva at Enchan’tea📖 10K+ words📸 350+ new images🎞️ 7 new animations🐛 Bug Fixes:-Fixed the AI Toggle in Settings (it should now work properly)-Visiting Felvia’s place no longer costs double MPs (back to 1MP)-Fixed missing audio notifications for Relationship updates-Visiting Ulva’s shop for the first time no longer repeats itself; now it will trigger a new scene after being played through-Various other minor fixes and adjustmentsNote: Saves from the v0.1.0 are not compatible with newer versions — using them will likely break the game.🛠️ Adjustments:-You can now convert Money into MPs at Ulva’s shop-Added notifications when gaining or spending MPs, for better clarity-The Delivery scene with the guy from the first scene at the restaurant now plays only once — making room for Lenny’s shapeshifting antics in future visits