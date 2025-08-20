Hey everyone!
Here’s a brand-new version of Monster City, packed with fresh content, visual upgrades, and a bunch of important bug fixes. Dive in and enjoy!
✨ v0.5.0 Changelog:
🔥 5 new Story scenes (playable in both Story and Sandbox modes)
🔥 New shapeshifting mini-encounters with Lenny during Deliveries
🔥 Cafeteria scenes completely rerendered with a new look and vibe
🔥 New chatting scene with Ulva at Enchan’tea
📖 10K+ words
📸 350+ new images
🎞️ 7 new animations
🐛 Bug Fixes:
-Fixed the AI Toggle in Settings (it should now work properly)
-Visiting Felvia’s place no longer costs double MPs (back to 1MP)
-Fixed missing audio notifications for Relationship updates
-Visiting Ulva’s shop for the first time no longer repeats itself; now it will trigger a new scene after being played through
-Various other minor fixes and adjustments
Note: Saves from the v0.1.0 are not compatible with newer versions — using them will likely break the game.
🛠️ Adjustments:
-You can now convert Money into MPs at Ulva’s shop
-Added notifications when gaining or spending MPs, for better clarity
-The Delivery scene with the guy from the first scene at the restaurant now plays only once — making room for Lenny’s shapeshifting antics in future visits
