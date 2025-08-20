- Fixed a bug where carriers could sometimes ignore ore dropped from a crumbling block.
- Fixed a bug that could cause the game to issue an error when launching version 1.0 if the player played the game in an early release.
- The Voidwheel turret’s radius is now displayed when hovering the cursor over it.
V1.210 PATCH IS LIVE
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update