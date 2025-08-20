 Skip to content
20 August 2025 Build 19666328 Edited 20 August 2025 – 15:06:23 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a bug where carriers could sometimes ignore ore dropped from a crumbling block.
  • Fixed a bug that could cause the game to issue an error when launching version 1.0 if the player played the game in an early release.
  • The Voidwheel turret’s radius is now displayed when hovering the cursor over it.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2821801
