Greetings from Team Tapas!



Thank you, as always, for supporting us and patiently waiting for our next update.



Version 0.8.0 will add the first main content expansion (an epilogue chapter) for Garden of Witches, introducing a new witch and a new area. It features a different progression style from the other chapters, offering a fresh gameplay experience.

Epilogue 1: The Swamp Witch

Nahatra’s growth has caused side effects that are shaking up the Garden. To stabilize the Garden, help the troubled Swamp Witch, Maydel, solve her problem and invite her to the tea party. Of course, like other domains in the Garden, Maydel’s swamp won’t be particularly friendly to Sil.

Gameplay

Unlike previous chapters, this epilogue is structured as a single map. Countless waves of enemies and successive mid-bosses will block Sil’s path. Defeat enemies within the time limit to earn greater rewards, and complete your build to take down the main boss!

New Weapon: Singing Scissors

After helping Maydel solve her problem, she will gift Sil with a new weapon, Singing Scissors, as a token of gratitude. When activated, Singing Scissors will perform ranged attacks for a set duration. We hope this will inspire new build combinations.

New Special Ability

In Maydel’s swamp domain, a special ability powered by Maydel becomes available. It can be used via a new action button and enhances Sil’s abilities in various ways. This ability is a unique system available only in Maydel’s swamp domain.

0.8.0 Patch Notes

※ When updating to version 0.8.0, any ongoing runs will be reset.

New Content

We have added a new epilogue chapter.

※ After updating the game, if you continue with existing save data where you have cleared Chapter 5, you can interact with the book in Sil’s House to open the Chapter Selection UI and proceed from there.

Balance Changes

We found that completing Dual Synergies was too difficult, so we have reduced the tag requirement from 8 to 7. As a result, the maximum level of passive traits for the five attributes has been lowered from 5 to 4.



We also found that building up the Thread, Flower, and Crow passive attributes was a bit difficult, so we increased their early-game damage and adjusted their growth rate. Overall, Thread, Flower, and Crow damage has increased by about 37% at 6 tags, and by about 12% at their maximum tag count (previously 8, now 7).

Attributes

Thread Base Damage: 30% → 60% Passive Trait: 30% → 10% (per level) Max Passive Level: 5 → 4

Flower Base Damage: 100% → 200% Passive Trait: 30% → 10% (per level) Max Passive Level: 5 → 4

Crow Base Damage: 30% → 50% Passive Trait: 30% → 10% (per level) Max Passive Level: 5 → 4

Blood Max Passive Level: 5 → 4

Fire Max Passive Level: 5 → 4

Dual Synergies Tag Requirement: 8 → 7



System Changes

Shortcut Buttons

Added a hotkey to change magic slot positions Keyboard: R Controller: D-pad →

Added a new hotkey for the epilogue special ability The new key will be available only in Epilogue Chapter 1 Keyboard: Shift Controller: RB / LB (both triggers work)

Added alternative normal attack hotkeys Controller: RT / LT (both triggers work)



Bug Fixes

Fixed various text errors.

Closing Remarks

Until our official 1.0 release, we plan to continue expanding Garden of Witches in various ways, starting with this epilogue chapter. Please look forward to the new witches and stories to come.



As always, thank you for appreciating what we have made with Garden of Witches and continuing to be patient with us. We will do our best to repay your support with an even more polished game.



Thank you.