This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hey Raiders!

We may be rolling into summer vacation period, but the team is still charging ahead, here’s a quick look at what’s cooking behind the scenes ☀️🔥

🧬 Characters & Skins

Zen, our second medic, is now locked and ready to enter 3D production, thanks to everyone who voted in the poll.

Vode is up next, her concept poll is live now on our socials, so jump in and help us pick her final look!

Skins for Bebbo and Blayze are now approved and heading into 3D.

Over in modeling, Bebbo’s base model is complete!

Animation wise, Maya’s new skin is fully animated (this will become her new base look) and Blayze’s animations are now wrapped too.

🚆 New Levels & Worldbuilding

Our Level Designer is deep in development on the new desert train and evacuation levels, while the Environment team is bringing earlier layouts to life with beautiful props and visual storytelling.

To speed up future production, we’re also expanding our environment tool library, which will help us build worlds faster!

🎯 Join the Dev Journey

That’s it for this update!

Want to shape the future of Raiders Rise while it’s still in development?

➡️ Wishlist us on Steam

➡️ Join our Discord to playtest every Saturday @10pm CET

Thanks for being part of the crew - see you in the next update! 🚀