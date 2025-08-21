 Skip to content
21 August 2025
Update notes via Steam Community

Greetings, Descendants!

 

Here are the details on The First Descendant Hotfix 1.3.2.

We kindly ask you to reconnect to the game for smoother gameplay.

 

■ Patch Date

- 08.21.2025 (Thu) 00:00 PDT

 

■ Platforms

- Steam, XBOX SERIES X│S, PS5

 

■ Patch Details

(1) Content Improvements

- Improved the Assault Ship explosion effect in the Axion Plains to avoid obstructing the ground Descendants’ view.

- Character lighting has been enhanced to make your Descendant more visible in dark areas.

Before

After

 

(2) Weapons & Modules

- The following trigger module values have been adjusted.

ㄴ Death by a Thousand Cuts

ㆍ Increased the amount of Residual Arche Preservation stacks gained through Tracking Projectile.

ㆍ 1 → 2

ㄴ Particle Conversion Emitter

ㆍ Reduced the required stacks for Particle Transmission to trigger Particle Emission.

ㆍ 15 → 12

 

(3) Miscellaneous

- Improved access to the dedicated Inventory screen even when Trigger Module Slots are locked.

- Added BGM playback function to Fellow Interaction preview.

- Removed the 'Season 3 Survey Participation' button from the bottom of the event screen as the survey period has ended.

- Modified Mailbox, Events, Portal, Difficulty settings, and Equipment purchase/sale features to be available immediately upon game start.

 

(4) Shop

- Added new products.

Category

Sub Category

Items

Special Bundles

Limited Bundles

Sunset Cocktail Bundle

Special Bundles

Limited Bundles

A Slice of Sunset Bundle

Special Bundles

Limited Bundles

Sunset Cocktail Fellow Bundle

Special Bundles

Rotational Bundle

\[Rotational] Gley's Intensive Care Subject Bundle

Special Bundles

Rotational Bundle

\[Rotational] Enzo's White Hawk Bundle

Special Bundles

Rotational Bundle

\[Rotational] Valby's Midnight Waves Bundle

Themed Skins

Regular Skins

Sunset Cocktail Set

Cosmetic Items

Emotes

Exotic Dance

Cosmetic Items

UI Themes/Name Cards

Sunset Cocktail

Fellows

Fellow Skins

Sunset Glasses

Fellows

Fellow Skins

Sunset Shirt

Fellows

Fellow Decorations

Time to Dance

Fellows

Fellow Decorations

Sunset Friend

 

Bug Fixes

(1) UI&UX

- Fixed an issue where a blank would appear in the Boost Path tracker within the target quest area.

(2) Descendant

- Fixed an issue where, when the 'Skill Cooldown' display option was enabled, the cooldown for stackable skills was incorrectly displayed as a negative value when no stacks were available.

 

(3) Miscellaneous

- Adjusted the Ajax Head Skin ‘Veteran's Rest’ to be equippable on Ultimate Ajax.

- Fixed an issue where, after completing all ‘Descendant Begins’ missions in the Boost Path, it would not guide to the ‘Assign and Equip Module Type’ mission.

- Fixed an issue where the Week 2 Battle Pass weekly challenge ‘Special Reward’ mission counting would not progress.

- Fixed an issue where the names of the research materials ‘Orca’ and ‘Vortex’ were incorrectly displayed in languages other than Korean.

- Fixed an issue where hit effects on Breach Discharger's Barrier were displaying abnormally large.

- Fixed an issue where using the preset order change function would cause the Module/Customization loadout information from a preset swapped with an empty slot to be forcibly designated to Slot 1.

 

Thank you.

