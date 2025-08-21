Greetings, Descendants!

Here are the details on The First Descendant Hotfix 1.3.2.

■ Patch Date

- 08.21.2025 (Thu) 00:00 PDT

■ Platforms

- Steam, XBOX SERIES X│S, PS5

■ Patch Details

(1) Content Improvements

- Improved the Assault Ship explosion effect in the Axion Plains to avoid obstructing the ground Descendants’ view.

- Character lighting has been enhanced to make your Descendant more visible in dark areas.

Before After

(2) Weapons & Modules

- The following trigger module values have been adjusted.

ㄴ Death by a Thousand Cuts

ㆍ Increased the amount of Residual Arche Preservation stacks gained through Tracking Projectile.

ㆍ 1 → 2

ㄴ Particle Conversion Emitter

ㆍ Reduced the required stacks for Particle Transmission to trigger Particle Emission.

ㆍ 15 → 12

(3) Miscellaneous

- Improved access to the dedicated Inventory screen even when Trigger Module Slots are locked.

- Added BGM playback function to Fellow Interaction preview.

- Removed the 'Season 3 Survey Participation' button from the bottom of the event screen as the survey period has ended.

- Modified Mailbox, Events, Portal, Difficulty settings, and Equipment purchase/sale features to be available immediately upon game start.

(4) Shop

- Added new products.

Category Sub Category Items Special Bundles Limited Bundles Sunset Cocktail Bundle Special Bundles Limited Bundles A Slice of Sunset Bundle Special Bundles Limited Bundles Sunset Cocktail Fellow Bundle Special Bundles Rotational Bundle \[Rotational] Gley's Intensive Care Subject Bundle Special Bundles Rotational Bundle \[Rotational] Enzo's White Hawk Bundle Special Bundles Rotational Bundle \[Rotational] Valby's Midnight Waves Bundle Themed Skins Regular Skins Sunset Cocktail Set Cosmetic Items Emotes Exotic Dance Cosmetic Items UI Themes/Name Cards Sunset Cocktail Fellows Fellow Skins Sunset Glasses Fellows Fellow Skins Sunset Shirt Fellows Fellow Decorations Time to Dance Fellows Fellow Decorations Sunset Friend

Bug Fixes

(1) UI&UX

- Fixed an issue where a blank would appear in the Boost Path tracker within the target quest area.

(2) Descendant

- Fixed an issue where, when the 'Skill Cooldown' display option was enabled, the cooldown for stackable skills was incorrectly displayed as a negative value when no stacks were available.

(3) Miscellaneous

- Adjusted the Ajax Head Skin ‘Veteran's Rest’ to be equippable on Ultimate Ajax.

- Fixed an issue where, after completing all ‘Descendant Begins’ missions in the Boost Path, it would not guide to the ‘Assign and Equip Module Type’ mission.

- Fixed an issue where the Week 2 Battle Pass weekly challenge ‘Special Reward’ mission counting would not progress.

- Fixed an issue where the names of the research materials ‘Orca’ and ‘Vortex’ were incorrectly displayed in languages other than Korean.

- Fixed an issue where hit effects on Breach Discharger's Barrier were displaying abnormally large.

- Fixed an issue where using the preset order change function would cause the Module/Customization loadout information from a preset swapped with an empty slot to be forcibly designated to Slot 1.

