Greetings, Descendants!
Here are the details on The First Descendant Hotfix 1.3.2.
We kindly ask you to reconnect to the game for smoother gameplay.
■ Patch Date
- 08.21.2025 (Thu) 00:00 PDT
■ Platforms
- Steam, XBOX SERIES X│S, PS5
■ Patch Details
(1) Content Improvements
- Improved the Assault Ship explosion effect in the Axion Plains to avoid obstructing the ground Descendants’ view.
- Character lighting has been enhanced to make your Descendant more visible in dark areas.
Before
After
(2) Weapons & Modules
- The following trigger module values have been adjusted.
ㄴ Death by a Thousand Cuts
ㆍ Increased the amount of Residual Arche Preservation stacks gained through Tracking Projectile.
ㆍ 1 → 2
ㄴ Particle Conversion Emitter
ㆍ Reduced the required stacks for Particle Transmission to trigger Particle Emission.
ㆍ 15 → 12
(3) Miscellaneous
- Improved access to the dedicated Inventory screen even when Trigger Module Slots are locked.
- Added BGM playback function to Fellow Interaction preview.
- Removed the 'Season 3 Survey Participation' button from the bottom of the event screen as the survey period has ended.
- Modified Mailbox, Events, Portal, Difficulty settings, and Equipment purchase/sale features to be available immediately upon game start.
(4) Shop
- Added new products.
Category
Sub Category
Items
Special Bundles
Limited Bundles
Sunset Cocktail Bundle
Special Bundles
Limited Bundles
A Slice of Sunset Bundle
Special Bundles
Limited Bundles
Sunset Cocktail Fellow Bundle
Special Bundles
Rotational Bundle
\[Rotational] Gley's Intensive Care Subject Bundle
Special Bundles
Rotational Bundle
\[Rotational] Enzo's White Hawk Bundle
Special Bundles
Rotational Bundle
\[Rotational] Valby's Midnight Waves Bundle
Themed Skins
Regular Skins
Sunset Cocktail Set
Cosmetic Items
Emotes
Exotic Dance
Cosmetic Items
UI Themes/Name Cards
Sunset Cocktail
Fellows
Fellow Skins
Sunset Glasses
Fellows
Fellow Skins
Sunset Shirt
Fellows
Fellow Decorations
Time to Dance
Fellows
Fellow Decorations
Sunset Friend
Bug Fixes
(1) UI&UX
- Fixed an issue where a blank would appear in the Boost Path tracker within the target quest area.
(2) Descendant
- Fixed an issue where, when the 'Skill Cooldown' display option was enabled, the cooldown for stackable skills was incorrectly displayed as a negative value when no stacks were available.
(3) Miscellaneous
- Adjusted the Ajax Head Skin ‘Veteran's Rest’ to be equippable on Ultimate Ajax.
- Fixed an issue where, after completing all ‘Descendant Begins’ missions in the Boost Path, it would not guide to the ‘Assign and Equip Module Type’ mission.
- Fixed an issue where the Week 2 Battle Pass weekly challenge ‘Special Reward’ mission counting would not progress.
- Fixed an issue where the names of the research materials ‘Orca’ and ‘Vortex’ were incorrectly displayed in languages other than Korean.
- Fixed an issue where hit effects on Breach Discharger's Barrier were displaying abnormally large.
- Fixed an issue where using the preset order change function would cause the Module/Customization loadout information from a preset swapped with an empty slot to be forcibly designated to Slot 1.
Thank you.
