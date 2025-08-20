I've decided to post the pre-release update notes starting now! Thank you for all the downloads and wishlist's from the demo.







ADDED:

- Progression bar and time/max time for Speaker UI

- Increase/decrease button for items in the cart

- Truck beep on spawn

- Product box pickup noise

- Placement noises for all building actions

- Register tray open/close noise

- Controller supported keypad when changing price tag price (Only shows when controller is connected)

- Sliding door open/close audio

- Tutorial video demonstration for specific steps

- "Traffic Door" for backrooms, offices.

- Framework for cosmetic placements. "Poster" is the first one for now.



FIXED:

- Lowered starting max required exp for AI employees

- Lowered starting requirement price for the truck upgrade reduce time

- Customer and Cashier running on escalator for client view

- Restocker using product box to push other product boxes on the floor on client view