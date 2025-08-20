I've decided to post the pre-release update notes starting now! Thank you for all the downloads and wishlist's from the demo.
ADDED:
- Progression bar and time/max time for Speaker UI
- Increase/decrease button for items in the cart
- Truck beep on spawn
- Product box pickup noise
- Placement noises for all building actions
- Register tray open/close noise
- Controller supported keypad when changing price tag price (Only shows when controller is connected)
- Sliding door open/close audio
- Tutorial video demonstration for specific steps
- "Traffic Door" for backrooms, offices.
- Framework for cosmetic placements. "Poster" is the first one for now.
FIXED:
- Lowered starting max required exp for AI employees
- Lowered starting requirement price for the truck upgrade reduce time
- Customer and Cashier running on escalator for client view
- Restocker using product box to push other product boxes on the floor on client view
