Hey Hoteliers!

The wait is over - the Las Vegas Update for Hotel Architect is officially live!



Whether you're designing a luxury suite for a celebrity guest or managing the madness of a packed casino night, Las Vegas adds a whole new layer of challenge and creativity!



Watch the Las Vegas launch trailer!

What's New in the Update?

New location: Las Vegas (scenario + sandbox).

24 new objectives and rewards.

Casino zone, including multiple machines and tables to manage.

Fully simulated casino games: Blackjack, Roulette, Baccarat, Craps, Money Wheel and Slot Machines.

New staff type: Croupier.

New staff attributes: Math Genius, Spin-sick, Swindler, Slow counter, Hypnotist.

2 new Steam achievements.

More wall and floor materials, plus additional color variations for items such as key cabinets and archways.

Added 2-tile and 4-tile sized sliding doors.

+ much more…

Fixes

Fixed bug that caused the player to sometimes have to press a window/door variation button twice to load the item.

Fixed issue that could make the “Restore neglected floor” objective in Paris harder to complete than intended.

Fixed "fading icons" performance issue.

Fixed positioning of "enable" switch in restaurant zone info UI.

Stability improvements.

+ various minor fixes.

Balancing

Relaxed scenario objective conditions in Paris to help with objective completion on the neglected floor.

Increased bar drink prices

+ various minor tweaks.

Roadmap

The Las Vegas update is part of our ongoing Early Access roadmap - we're updated it below for you so you can see what else is coming up!

Characters

Also if you enjoyed some of the characters in the new trailer, here's the import codes for them so you can put them in game:

Lady GaGa

Lady:Ga﻿ga:AAIcsAI1AjwgwAEd9CHAAwEEcEE0AjwgwAEncCLAAwIcsEEcAjwgwAEsaCPAAwEEIMIPAjxgESAIBEgwCAIAAAA=

Elvis Presley

Elvis:Pre﻿sley:AAEEEARDAQQQQAAd9BFAAAEEcEE0AQRAQAIncBJAAAEEsEEcAQRAQAIsaBNAAAEEIMIPAQTQkXBQFAchFAMAAAA=

Elton John

Elton:Jo﻿﻿hn:AAEEQMIlCWgQQAAc+BFAAAEEUMEaAQQQQAAm9KKACAEEoMEdCoQQQAAsaKOACAEEEIIUCoTgEUBYDEEgCAIAAAA=

Freddie Mercury

Spiller:Cl﻿e﻿an:AAEEYIAHAQQQQAAd9BFAAAEEcME0AQQQQAAovBJAAAEEsEEcBSBwAQ0saBNAAAEEIMIPBSBQMHA4HEMwKAMChgg=

Guy Fieri

Fry:Fe﻿iri:AAEEQMImCYAQQAAc+BFAAAEEYIItAQQQQAAmwBJAAAEEoMEdAQQQQAAsaBNAAAEEEIIVAQSQUCAgCEEgIMPChgI=

A Bear

Actual:Be﻿ar:ACXQYUNMAQQQQAAc+BFAAAEEUAEbAQQQQAAmzBJAAAEEoMEdAQQQQAAsaBNAAAEE8MEiAQQwEOA5DEZBCAMAAAA=

Cactini Gamblini

Cactini:Gam﻿blini:ADKADAQIDQARQAAd9EEABAEEYMEZBEAQQAAosEIABAEEsEEcBEBwgQssaEMABAEEIMIPBECgcGCREMYQKMGHBgM=

If you haven’t joined the fun yet, Hotel Architect is available now in Early Access on Steam for £15.99 / $19.99 / €19.99.



