Key Features Added

Gamepad Support Control Hints Panel Settings Menu Upgrade

The highlight of this update is the addition of full gamepad support across all of Daemonium’s gameplay and UI features.

To complement this, the settings menu has received an upgrade. Some options have been moved into a new General tab, while the Controls tab has been expanded to support new features.

The key rebinds section has also been updated to include gamepad rebinds, which now support multi-key bindings.

Daemonium now supports multiple types of gamepads, and when one is connected, the in-game binding names will automatically update to match the specific controller. If no controller is connected, the game will display generic names instead (as shown in the screenshot below).

Additionally, we’ve added new sensitivity sliders for the gamepad sticks.

One common frustration I’ve noticed when watching streamers play Daemonium is that the game has a lot of unique controls, which can sometimes be hard to remember.

To address this, we’ve introduced a new quality-of-life feature: the Control Hints Panel.

This panel is enabled by default and displays Mouse/Keyboard bindings, but it can be switched to Gamepad mode or turned off entirely. Like the keybinds menu, the hints dynamically adjust to the type of gamepad you’re using.

The hints are context-sensitive, showing only the controls relevant to what the player is currently doing. They don’t display every command (like sprint), but instead focus on actions the game predicts the player may want to perform.

For example:

Looking at a door while standing next to it will display the button to grab it.

Holding equipment will show the controls for using it.

Standing at the CCTV monitor will bring up the relevant controls.

This update also includes a number of minor patches, listed below: