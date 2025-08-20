Dear Adventurers,

Since the release of our free demo on Steam, many players have taken the time to try it out. Your support and feedback mean a lot to us, and we'd like to express our heartfelt thanks to everyone who has played!

As Dragon Song Tavern: Cozy & Adventurous is set to officially launch this September, bringing you new content including online co-op and other exciting features, we've decided to delist the current free demo for an upgrade temporarily. When the full version goes live, we’ll make sure every player can enjoy an even better experience.

Whether it's the demo or the full release, our goal has always been to bring you a joyful and memorable adventure. We'll continue working hard to deliver even richer and more enjoyable content when the full version launches!

Thank you very much for your support!



The Dragon Song Tavern: Cozy & Adventurous Team