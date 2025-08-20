bugs and quality fixes:



-Item shop potions have a better readable colour, for some reason in the build version the colour was not that clear.



-The item shop now feels better clicking on the menu, it no longer moves the character around.



-Potions now have a stack of 99.



-Druid +fire skills now show up properly on the stats panel.



-Townzones now push monsters out of boundaries better.



There was also a minor bug with auto-aim where it sometimes stops working. I don't know if it's fixed, it needs some more hours of testing because it's hard to replicate the bug easily. If it still happens to you, you can report on it in the discussion forum.