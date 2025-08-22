Hi everyone,

The second August update is here, based on feedback and suggestions from our community players.

Optimizations:

Thorny Momo's Thorns' damage and range +50%, Common Skill "Thorny Ambush"'s damage +50%. Legendary Buzzy Momo's Small Insects' limit is increased from 7 to 10. Acute Momo's Storm Slash's damage +50%, Common Skill "Predator's Pounce"'s damage and range +50%, Special Skill "Swift Edge"'s damage +50%. Thundery Momo's Normal Attack speed is increased, bolt's damage +50%, Special Skill "Thunderous Grip"'s damage +30%, lasting time is increased from 8/10s to 12/15s, and now lightning chain strike is also Additional Damage. Swampy Momo's puddle's damage and range +50%, Common Skill "Mire Trap"‘s damage and range +50%, Special Skill "Abyssal Mire"'s damage +30%, and now it is also Additional Damage. Volcanic Momo's magma pool's damage +50%, Special Skill "Volcanic Eruption"'s Giant Rock's damage and range +50%, slightly increace hot rocks' frequency. Fiery Momo's Normal Attack's and Furious Charge's damage +50%, Common Skill's damage also count as Normal Attack damage. Special Skill "Eternal Rage"'s meteorite's damage +30%, lasting time is increased from 12/15s to 15/20s. Cloudy Momo's misty aura's damage +50% Invisible form Momo's Special Skill "Grow Bigger!"'s Normal Attack's and Common Skill's damage +50%. Wavy Momo's water wave's range +50%, Special Skill "Tidal Surge"'s searching distance is increased significantly, but not increase size of Wave Mark, when the wave hit Ink Pet, can also leaves a Wave Mark now. Epic Perk "Euphoric Harp" change effect to "When the Ink Pet deals damage, there is 5% chance to deal Additional damage, Ink Pet Special Skill has 3x chance."

Bug Fixes:

Fixed an issue where General Gor can not be affected by Midas Duster. Fixed an issue where Keh's Flower Monster is killed immediately will cause player can not be controlled. Fixed an issue where Stray Enemy will not move normally in some Trial Valley map. Whirlwind Magic Circle of Snake Ink, Monk Jin Form's "Heavenly Flame" and "Buddha's Radiance" will track normal enemy first, only when there is no normal enemy, it will track Stray Enemy and summoned enemy. Fixed an issue where Thundery Momo's Special Skill will cause it fails to return in time after completing its rotation. Fixed an issue where some VFX of Ink Pet can not be affected by Ink Pet VFX Transparency. Fixed an issue where A'Kuan Form with "Sweeping Bamboo" and "Leap Strike" at same time will cause "Leap Strike"'s has wrong damage. Fixed an issue where Buzzy Momo's Small Insects' explode will not occur when they demise. Fixed an issue where Ink Skill damage can not gain Herb Decree. Fixed an issue where Ink Pets' lasting time increase do not take effect.

Thank you once again for your passion and support! The development team is working hard to create more new content in return. We hope Realm of Ink continues to grow and improve!

Now, it’s time for us to focus deeply on developing the all-new Chapter 3 and Chapter 4. We hope to bring them to you as soon as possible.

Here’s a sneak peek of an in-game animated scene from the upcoming Chapter 3:

If you’d like to take a guess at what kind of monsters and bosses will appear in Chapter 3, feel free to leave your predictions in the comments! Let’s see if we’re on the same wavelength 😉

Thank you all for your love and support!

Leap Studio

