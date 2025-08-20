Sorry, I'm a Nice PlayerAs the number of players has increased, uncivilized behavior has emerged, particularly verbal abuse, which is extremely offensive.
So, just now, we added a reporting system to the game. You can press "F10" to report recent players. Reports will be reviewed, and reported players will be subject to varying degrees of game restrictions.
Other Updates
Thanks for your support. If you have any comments or suggestions, please contact us at wavebox66@gmail.com!
Changed files in this update