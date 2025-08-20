 Skip to content
Major 20 August 2025 Build 19665671 Edited 20 August 2025 – 09:09:22 UTC by Wendy Share
Sorry, I'm a Nice Player

As the number of players has increased, uncivilized behavior has emerged, particularly verbal abuse, which is extremely offensive.
So, just now, we added a reporting system to the game. You can press "F10" to report recent players. Reports will be reviewed, and reported players will be subject to varying degrees of game restrictions.


Other Updates

  • Added localization content; some dialog prompts are now translated into the player's language.
  • Optimized the game save mechanism, reducing the save frequency to reduce corrupted files due to power outages and other issues.
    • [*]Exiting the game using Alt+F4 now displays a confirmation panel; click Confirm to exit the game.

    Thanks for your support. If you have any comments or suggestions, please contact us at wavebox66@gmail.com!

