20 August 2025 Build 19665638
Update notes via Steam Community

Stat Unlocks

  • Stat increases unlocked via relations will now also apply to existing characters and not only future recruits.
    "We considering applying this effect retroactively, but unfortunately we do not have an easy way to distinguish which character has received stat bonuses and which have not. And obviously applying this to all characters in your family could through the balance completely out of wack. Sorry!"

Chroma

  • Enemy Health, Damage and Armor Increased by Chroma level reduced from 10% -> 8%

Bugs Fixes

  • Fix (Act 3 end) Alexi dialogue triggering multiple times from multi-hit attacks

  • Fix (Act 3 end) Alexi fight softlocking if you did a large amount of damage to him

  • Fix case where killing people by teleporting them would softlock the game

  • Fix anchors timing out if there was nowhere to put them

  • Fix Sharesies not being able to target damageables(barrels, cores)

  • Fix a case where Vettius would show up in a dialogue box instead of Alexi

That's it for today! See you tomorrow ^^

