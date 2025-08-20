Stat Unlocks
Stat increases unlocked via relations will now also apply to existing characters and not only future recruits.
"We considering applying this effect retroactively, but unfortunately we do not have an easy way to distinguish which character has received stat bonuses and which have not. And obviously applying this to all characters in your family could through the balance completely out of wack. Sorry!"
Chroma
Enemy Health, Damage and Armor Increased by Chroma level reduced from 10% -> 8%
Bugs Fixes
Fix (Act 3 end) Alexi dialogue triggering multiple times from multi-hit attacks
Fix (Act 3 end) Alexi fight softlocking if you did a large amount of damage to him
Fix case where killing people by teleporting them would softlock the game
Fix anchors timing out if there was nowhere to put them
Fix Sharesies not being able to target damageables(barrels, cores)
Fix a case where Vettius would show up in a dialogue box instead of Alexi
That's it for today! See you tomorrow ^^
