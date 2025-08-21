Hello everyone,



This week we are rolling out a smaller weekly update in preparation for the monthly update that we are hoping to have ready for you next week.

IMPORTANT The new build has some significant changes on the UI side, which improve performance for entity U-labels (in particular when there are many on screen). However while we have tried to test all cases internally, there may be some cases we missed where the UI may misbehave.



Full list of changes that are in this update: