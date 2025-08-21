 Skip to content
21 August 2025 Build 19665632 Edited 21 August 2025 – 20:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello everyone,

This week we are rolling out a smaller weekly update in preparation for the monthly update that we are hoping to have ready for you next week.

IMPORTANT The new build has some significant changes on the UI side, which improve performance for entity U-labels (in particular when there are many on screen). However while we have tried to test all cases internally, there may be some cases we missed where the UI may misbehave.

Full list of changes that are in this update:

  • Added updated UI system to improve performance for world-space UI (e.g. entity labels, player nameplates),

  • Added small improvements to the social window and chat messages

    • Context menu to add friend on player and chat message,

    • Whisper button is disabled when a player is offline,

    • And a few more smaller ones,

  • Added a warning when the price for the selected quantity has increased when buying items from the marketplace (this is for a rare occurrence when someone else buys the items you had selected to buy while you have the window open),

  • Fixed marketplace tags crashing the game,

  • Fixed spending coins on fewer items when buying items from the marketplace,

  • Fixed claim members online status not respecting the new social visibility setting,

  • Fixed not being able to unclaim tiles that are far away from the settlement totem,

  • Fixed not having a limit for how many sounds can be played at the same time (this was the fix that was already on preview for the crashes that happened after last week's update),

  • Fixed chat dropdowns not having the right anchor,

  • Fixed chat channel dropdown selecting the wrong channel

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 3454651
macOS 64-bitEnglish Depot 3454652
