20 August 2025 Build 19665458 Edited 20 August 2025 – 09:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Another day, another patch! Once again, thanks for all of the bug reports, it's very helpful. And sorry about the little bug where we disabled sweat collection, it's fixed now.

Big things:

  • Morgue is now purchasable!

  • Teleport ability fixes, we're trying to catch them all!

  • You can now pay to reroll your opponent in Cage Fight

  • Localisation updates

  • Some buffs for the Custodian and putting people into bubbles

  • Fixed some issues with collecting souls

  • Nerfed Fire Extinguisher in Cage Fight

Little things:

  • Match fixer now works properly and has the correct icon

  • More sounds in Cage Fight

  • Cage Fight MMR adjustments

  • Boot scene logo and volume aligned

  • Fulfilment camera fixes for bosses

  • "You're special" is now less annoying

  • New passive in Tower

  • Special abilities require more charge

Also we're now Steam Deck verified! Now you can work on the move.

So get back to work!

