Another day, another patch! Once again, thanks for all of the bug reports, it's very helpful. And sorry about the little bug where we disabled sweat collection, it's fixed now.

Big things:

Morgue is now purchasable!

Teleport ability fixes, we're trying to catch them all!

You can now pay to reroll your opponent in Cage Fight

Localisation updates

Some buffs for the Custodian and putting people into bubbles

Fixed some issues with collecting souls

Nerfed Fire Extinguisher in Cage Fight

Little things:

Match fixer now works properly and has the correct icon

More sounds in Cage Fight

Cage Fight MMR adjustments

Boot scene logo and volume aligned

Fulfilment camera fixes for bosses

"You're special" is now less annoying

New passive in Tower

Special abilities require more charge

Also we're now Steam Deck verified! Now you can work on the move.

So get back to work!