Another day, another patch! Once again, thanks for all of the bug reports, it's very helpful. And sorry about the little bug where we disabled sweat collection, it's fixed now.
Big things:
Morgue is now purchasable!
Teleport ability fixes, we're trying to catch them all!
You can now pay to reroll your opponent in Cage Fight
Localisation updates
Some buffs for the Custodian and putting people into bubbles
Fixed some issues with collecting souls
Nerfed Fire Extinguisher in Cage Fight
Little things:
Match fixer now works properly and has the correct icon
More sounds in Cage Fight
Cage Fight MMR adjustments
Boot scene logo and volume aligned
Fulfilment camera fixes for bosses
"You're special" is now less annoying
New passive in Tower
Special abilities require more charge
Also we're now Steam Deck verified! Now you can work on the move.
So get back to work!
