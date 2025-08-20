- Added a feature to record best times for each size.
- You can now mark squares.
- The number of read chats is now displayed.
Changed the following features:
- Streak is now reset when the "Uncertain" option is changed.
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update