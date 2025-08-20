 Skip to content
20 August 2025 Build 19665435 Edited 20 August 2025 – 08:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

- Fixed various UI bugs relating to how post-processing was affecting the canvas. Offscreen indicators work, Cave's darkness event works, etc.

Also fixed the bug where audio would not play upon returning to the menu from the in-game pause menu.


- Added new universal win and lose screens whose buttons should work
- Turned down the volumes of certain boss sounds that were added in the last update

Look forward to T2 offscreen indicators and a Nightmare Growth rework for the next patch.

