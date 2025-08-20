○ Feature Additions and Modifications
- Low Stress Mode added (Freya's location will be displayed).
- Increased flashlight brightness.
- Transfer Student's running speed increased from 600 to 620.
- Removed the pattern where Freya randomly opens lockers.
- Changed the player's stamina recovery speed from 5 to 8.
○ Map Revisions
- Added a passage from the end of the Annex to the Library.
- Added stairs leading to the Central Garden from the staircase connected to the 3rd floor.
- Added stairs leading from the Annex hallway to the 1st floor.
- Added a passage from the Chemistry Room to the Teachers' Office.
○ Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue where the puzzle would progress if the dog whistle item was dropped multiple times.
- Fixed an issue where some objects would disappear when re-watching the cutscene in the ending collection after playing through the Barbecue ending.
- Fixed an issue that occurred when objects were placed too quickly on the Bathroom Ghost ending route.
- Fixed a bug with the clay dog marker.
- Corrected the Annex ladder marker position.
- Fixed an issue where Freya would move while opening a door.
- Fixed an issue in Endless Mode with the "Clumsy Skills" option where a note would be automatically read 5 seconds after picking up the Annex ladder.
- Fixed an issue where the results screen would reappear after pressing ESC on the Infinite Mode results screen.
Changed files in this update