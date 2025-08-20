○ Feature Additions and Modifications

- Low Stress Mode added (Freya's location will be displayed).

- Increased flashlight brightness.

- Transfer Student's running speed increased from 600 to 620.

- Removed the pattern where Freya randomly opens lockers.

- Changed the player's stamina recovery speed from 5 to 8.

○ Map Revisions

- Added a passage from the end of the Annex to the Library.

- Added stairs leading to the Central Garden from the staircase connected to the 3rd floor.

- Added stairs leading from the Annex hallway to the 1st floor.

- Added a passage from the Chemistry Room to the Teachers' Office.

○ Bug Fixes

- Fixed an issue where the puzzle would progress if the dog whistle item was dropped multiple times.

- Fixed an issue where some objects would disappear when re-watching the cutscene in the ending collection after playing through the Barbecue ending.

- Fixed an issue that occurred when objects were placed too quickly on the Bathroom Ghost ending route.

- Fixed a bug with the clay dog marker.

- Corrected the Annex ladder marker position.

- Fixed an issue where Freya would move while opening a door.

- Fixed an issue in Endless Mode with the "Clumsy Skills" option where a note would be automatically read 5 seconds after picking up the Annex ladder.

- Fixed an issue where the results screen would reappear after pressing ESC on the Infinite Mode results screen.