This week the dev team overhauled the game’s overall UI layout. We removed several cluttered icons and reorganized the entry points to every system so they now follow a clear, logical flow. In addition, we’ve introduced a brand-new Home interface that consolidates all welfare content; expect even more rewards to be delivered through this Home system in future updates. Stay tuned!
【Weekly Update】Goddess Castle – All-New Structure
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update