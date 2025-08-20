 Skip to content
20 August 2025 Build 19665375
Update notes via Steam Community

This week the dev team overhauled the game’s overall UI layout. We removed several cluttered icons and reorganized the entry points to every system so they now follow a clear, logical flow. In addition, we’ve introduced a brand-new Home interface that consolidates all welfare content; expect even more rewards to be delivered through this Home system in future updates. Stay tuned!

