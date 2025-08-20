Dynamic Update Announcement:

1. Optimized some anomalies when chatting with heroes

2. Fixed click-through issues in Build Mode

3. Fixed an issue with the display showing that the Trial of Gods and Demons could be replenished (it wasn't actually possible)

4. Fixed some anomalies in chatting with heroes

5. The five basic resources (food, wood, stone, iron ingots, and gold) in your personal territory will be refreshed at the beginning of each month and can be picked up again

6. Optimized the "Request Watering" function. Previously, only one person could help with watering, reducing the time by 20%. Now, up to three people can help with watering, reducing the time by 10% per person (total 30%). Each helper will receive the same Life Points as before (to allow more players to click to help with watering).