Update Log

Fixed a bug where the boss size flickered in some cases.



Fixed a bug that Translucent Bullet setting did not affect pet bullets.



Fixed a bug where the color of My Upgrades was sometimes displayed incorrectly.



Improved the shooting visual effects of the Sweeper pet.



Optimized the performance of object shadows and bullet tracking.



Weapon Cannon: Attack Speed x9% → x15% , Bullet Size x200% → x150% .



Grenade Blast Area: [ 90 + Size x 60 ] → [ 120 + Size x 30 ] .



Charge Effect per stack: Bullet Size +50% → +30% , now additionally grants +30% Bullet Speed.



Bonus to the appearance rate of upgrades from the same type for each owned upgrade: +30% → +50% .



Removed 4 upgrades: Mine Supply, Power-Up Supply, Extra Healing, HP Conversion.



Enhanced effects of 12 upgrades: Ambush, Legacy, Preparation, Spoil, Reflex Escape, Reflex Mine, Reflex Grenade, Reflex Charge, Reflex Barrage, Thorn, Resource Conversion, Dynamic Shooting.



Modified effects of 13 upgrades: Time Stop, Multiple Strike, Equal Exchange, Urgent Delivery, Energy Conversion, Heavy Shotgun, Central Battery, Balloon Bullet, Time Walker, Destruction Moment, Expanding Rebound, Expanding Pierce, Shield Generator.



Modified preconditions of 11 upgrades: Extra Energy, Extra Barrage, Extra Mine, Extra Grenades, Extra Charge, Purifier, Circulator, Lucky Power-up, Magic Power-up, Resource Conversion, Close Sweep.



Default option when no upgrades are available to reroll: Power-Up Supply → Once More .



Revised and improved some text.



Recent Development Plan

Adjust the Challenge system.



Some minor features.



Community

Your suggestions and feedback are quite valuable to me.Please feel free to share them via Steam or Discord.I'd love to hear from you!