 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Battlefield™ 2042 Marvel Rivals Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Counter-Strike 2 Dead by Daylight
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
20 August 2025 Build 19665168 Edited 20 August 2025 – 08:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
We had a great multiplayer stream on Twitch with the RandomKarl crew, and found a few interesting bugs to fix. Here's a quick update regarding the things that were caught and fixed.

Multiplayer
- Fixed issue with lobby configuration not synchronizing correctly for higher latencies
- Fixed issue with sheep potentially spawning off map
- Fixed issue when spawning off map that causes level to end prematurely
- Fixed issue with supporter pack skins not working during multiplayer celebration screen

General
- Fixed issue with camera tracking when synchronizing level load. Camera will now track players as they spawn, instead of zooming in and out very quickly when synchronization finishes
- Reduced time to hold reset button when retrying levels (single player modes only)

Thanks everyone for all the feedback so far!

Changed files in this update

Depot 3520581
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link