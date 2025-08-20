We had a great multiplayer stream on Twitch with the RandomKarl crew, and found a few interesting bugs to fix. Here's a quick update regarding the things that were caught and fixed.



Multiplayer

- Fixed issue with lobby configuration not synchronizing correctly for higher latencies

- Fixed issue with sheep potentially spawning off map

- Fixed issue when spawning off map that causes level to end prematurely

- Fixed issue with supporter pack skins not working during multiplayer celebration screen



General

- Fixed issue with camera tracking when synchronizing level load. Camera will now track players as they spawn, instead of zooming in and out very quickly when synchronization finishes

- Reduced time to hold reset button when retrying levels (single player modes only)



Thanks everyone for all the feedback so far!