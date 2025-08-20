New

New Mystic dungeon for Tier 10. You will no longer get Tier 10 Physique or manuals from the artifact that has been changed. Now you can find them in this new dungeon.



Changes



Hitting a 0 in combat has been changed to "Miss"





Celestial fragments cost when enchanting was not working as intended on some elemental items.





Staff soul artifact active effect is no longer enabled in unarmed combat.





Fixed a problem with offline loot roll calculation. Should hopefully be more accurate now.





Fixed problems with cost and clarity for elemental soul conversion.





Fixed a small problem where active cultivation sometimes wouldn't add Qi pool bonus.





Corrected some errors in combat puppets.





Greetings fellow cultivators. Here is another patch of fixes and changes.I did make a sneaky update yesterday. It was small so i decided to not post an update until now. Some changes in today's update were implemented yesterday.