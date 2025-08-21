The following issues have been addressed:
- Minor corrections to in-game text
We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience these issues may have caused.
[About the Explanations and Glossary]
The content presented in the artwork explanations and glossary is based on one interpretation among several existing theories.
Therefore, in cases where the information is not necessarily incorrect, we may choose not to revise it.
We hope for your kind understanding in this matter.
Update Notice (August 21, 2025 – 1:30 PM JST)
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update