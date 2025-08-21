 Skip to content
21 August 2025 Build 19665125
Update notes via Steam Community
The following issues have been addressed:
- Minor corrections to in-game text

We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience these issues may have caused.

[About the Explanations and Glossary]
The content presented in the artwork explanations and glossary is based on one interpretation among several existing theories.
Therefore, in cases where the information is not necessarily incorrect, we may choose not to revise it.
We hope for your kind understanding in this matter.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3204021
