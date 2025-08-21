The following issues have been addressed:

- Minor corrections to in-game text



We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience these issues may have caused.



[About the Explanations and Glossary]

The content presented in the artwork explanations and glossary is based on one interpretation among several existing theories.

Therefore, in cases where the information is not necessarily incorrect, we may choose not to revise it.

We hope for your kind understanding in this matter.