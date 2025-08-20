📜 Patch Notes
- Fixed an issue with vehicles where their collision wouldnt turn off properly towards other vehicles when they died
- Fixed MLRS not respecting their minimum engagement distance
- Changed Vehicles so explosions dont 'push" them around
- Merlin no longer visually breaks tires of vehicles they drop anymore
- Mutt MG swapped out to the CROW (Replaced Legacy turret setup)
- Locked out the Rotate & Freelook so they can't be triggered at the same time.To avoid a bug where you can "bug" out the camera
- Fixed a bug where you could tactical pause while switching to an Operator effectively breaking the transition
- Fixed Vehicles flipping over when you load a save game if they were on an incline
- Fixed a Driver bug where certain games would incorrectly render the fog of war as "true" black making it unplayable.
- Removed some bogus fences with bad collision in Treasure Island,
- Evac Merlin collision adjusted to fix collision issues with building and carrier
- Fixed turrets breaking when you drop a vehicle from the Chinook
- Double clicking a structure no longer selects incorrectly all the structures on/off the screen of that type
- Fixed Dynamic Civilian groups A posing basing on Distance to camera
- Shreader Rounds decrease to 300
- Improved Building unit Recruitment system for air dropped units to resolve an issue where units would fall on top of objects/land in inaccessible areas
- Improved the Garrison system so any structure/vehicle that "holds" units will now properly "boot" out units and not allow them to teleport onto rooftops instead in extreme failure conditions.
- Active Operators window added
- ROE Added
- Health bar styles swapped to legacy designs
- Infection Level added to details panel for units
- Details panel skinned with the latest UI mockups
- Game Options added
- Pause Menu updated with mockup design
- Fix for InventoryComponent crash related to HighlightItemMeshComponentsForMouseHover (C++ only)
- Fixed up Weapons always entering 'hovered visuals' mode on spawn/equip
- Added new pause menu with modernized skinning
- Graphics tab updated with Auto Configure, General Quality Preset, Anti Aliasing, Texture Quality, Shadow, Post Processing, Foliage, Effects, View Distance, Global illumination, Shading, Reflection, Landscape, 3D Resolution, Animation Quality, Nanite Mesh Quality, Max Blood Particles, NPC Shadow Limit, Light Render Distance & Max Corpses.
- Graphics tab updated with Window Mode, Display Resolution, Framerate limit, Vsync, Gamma configuration
- Graphics tab updated with Audio Quality, Master Audio, Speech, Sound Effects, UI & Music, Audio when unfocused
- Gameplay added with Added Crouch Toggle, and fixed up Sprint Toggle.
UI Progress. Feel free to launch the game and try it out!
Some UI elements are still being implemented at the moment going into Wednesday night. Namely
- Controls + Key binding
- Main Menu + Game Selection system
- Max Corpses need some improvements in online environments
- Gameplay option to hide other drones in the world
- Inverting the mouse when playing as the Operator
- Mouse sensitivity when playing as the Operator
Cepheus Protocol RoadmapWe’re thrilled to share our vision for the future of Cepheus Protocol! With your continued support, we’re working tirelessly to refine the game and introduce exciting new features that elevate the experience.
🚧 What’s in Active Development?
- Experimental SP/Co-op Horde Mode — Now live via the cerc-hq-public branch (up to 16 players in hybrid RTS/TPS).
- Main Menu/Options Screens to conclude Phase 1.
- Tracking down Desyncs, bugs & crashes!
🧠 What's Coming Next?
- Finalize and polish Phase 1 We are currently a few days out from this
- Launch Phase 2: Pandemic + Custom Game Options
- Prepare Phase 3: Vehicles + Doctrines
💬 Want to See the Full Timeline?Check our stickied Roadmap post on the Steam forums
💡How You Can Help
- Play the CERC-HQ-Public build under the beta opt-in tab
- Report bugs, give feedback
- Join our Discord to engage with the team and community
Thank you for continuing to support the game — this is just the beginning. 🛠️
