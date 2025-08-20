More bug fixes!



Fixed buff/debuff icons on character portraits not appearing

Fixed gold resetting

Fixed bestiary resetting

Fixed free heals after battle

Fixed party formation resetting between battles

Fixed 'Accept' encounter option of Altar of Gifts

Fixed sorting / display of saved game entries

Campaign Complete screen should work correctly including transition to infinite dungeon

Enemy factions should now shuffle correctly (except for first and last floor, which is always the boss' faction)

Fixed not being able to select dead characters in inventory screen

Enemy encounter icon should always show the boss portrait if one is present

When using 'loot all', items now go into the open inventory bag

Fixed 'always hits' skills

Turns now always take at least 10 initiative (no more free turns)

Enemies no longer 'Pass Turn', they 'Defend' (at full initiative)

'Sounding Alarm' should be removed from character if they actually sound the alarm

'Scent of blood' no longer gives a quickness bonus

'Green Tide' cooldown increased

Player characters can no longer be pulled onto the enemy side