More bug fixes!
Fixed buff/debuff icons on character portraits not appearing
Fixed gold resetting
Fixed bestiary resetting
Fixed free heals after battle
Fixed party formation resetting between battles
Fixed 'Accept' encounter option of Altar of Gifts
Fixed sorting / display of saved game entries
Campaign Complete screen should work correctly including transition to infinite dungeon
Enemy factions should now shuffle correctly (except for first and last floor, which is always the boss' faction)
Fixed not being able to select dead characters in inventory screen
Enemy encounter icon should always show the boss portrait if one is present
When using 'loot all', items now go into the open inventory bag
Fixed 'always hits' skills
Turns now always take at least 10 initiative (no more free turns)
Enemies no longer 'Pass Turn', they 'Defend' (at full initiative)
'Sounding Alarm' should be removed from character if they actually sound the alarm
'Scent of blood' no longer gives a quickness bonus
'Green Tide' cooldown increased
Player characters can no longer be pulled onto the enemy side
Update notes via Steam Community
