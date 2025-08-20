P1 BUG—FIXED: Some attacks incorrectly blocked as "Groups with no Power cannot be Destroyed!" The Illuminati will say anything to avoid losing. Among other impacts, this bug caused the tutorial to halt after a few minutes; glad this is sorted out.



P1 BUG (Partial Fix): Mac users encountered crashes related to custom ambient audio tracks which should play for each different Illuminati on their turn—those audio pieces are disabled for now.



P2 BUG (Partial Fix): Post-game return to Main Menu exposed CCG features in progress—now functions normally, though the "Choose your Deck" screen appears rather than the splash page.



New bugs reports:



P1 BUG: Some AI players are not being recognized as having won the game after meeting their special victory conditions (respectively the Servants of Cthulhu destroying 8 groups and The Bermuda Triangle collecting all Alignments). You may not have won as many games against the AIs as you thought!



P2 BUG: The "player tracker" pyramids in the bottom no longer update properly. They will be replaced with a more detailed tracker widget.



P2 BUG: Puppets of groups with the Secret attribute should be allowed to support their master's attacks if they have either the appropriate Alignments or Global Power. Also, all puppets should be able to defend their master in an attack, even against Secret groups.



P3 BUG: Rolls against a negative attack strength reports having rolled a 0. Going forward, the game will recognize any attack strength below 2 as an automatic failure.



P3 BUG: If all human players have been eliminated and more than 1 AI player remains, the game continues! Things can get really weird from there, especially since the game doesn't recognize when certain Illuminati meet their special victory conditions—for now, it’s best to quit and restart the app.



Having resolved the most crucial blockers, we'll dedicate most of this coming week to new features—custom enemy AI selection, the improved progress-tracker widget, and the rules PDF, along with setting up and knocking down some bugs. Plus: 10 new cards.