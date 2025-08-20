 Skip to content
20 August 2025 Build 19664834 Edited 20 August 2025 – 08:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

We have addressed an issue where Steam account IDs containing URI special characters could not log in properly.

This build resolves the problem

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2131551
