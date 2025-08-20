 Skip to content
Major 20 August 2025 Build 19664800 Edited 20 August 2025 – 11:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Sharpen your weapons and prepare for a fight in the brand new Castle Dungeon level!

Adventurers, it’s time to sharpen your blades and light your torches; the long-awaited Castle Dungeon has opened its gates! Within the shadows, horrific experiments and stitched abominations await, along with new nightmare-fueled bosses and gear to claim. 

🏰 New Level: Castle Dungeon

A brand-new stage has been added – the Castle Dungeon! Brave its dark corridors and fight through terrifying foes: Humic Slimes, Horrific Test Subjects, Stitched Abominations, Jailers, Spray Automatons, Watchers, Crystal Mounts, and Executioners

Complete Castle Bridge on Nightmare difficulty (or have a previous completion) to unlock the underground dungeon path. In future adventures, you can choose to enter via \[Castle Dungeon] after the third level instead of going through the full castle. The Public Test Branch updates alongside this release.

⚠️New Enemies

From left to right - Spray Automaton, Humic Slime, Horrific Test Subjects, Stitched Abomination, Jailer, Watcher, Executioner, and Crystal Mount.

👹 New Bosses 

Two new powerful bosses now stand in your way: Warden and A Mysterious Shadow!

⚔️New Gears and Treasures 

Strengthen your build with all-new drops and crafting materials: 

Weapons

  • Musket - Suppressor

  • Turbo Lance - Bombarder

  • Two-handed Weapon - Ripper

  • Bow - Nightmare Echo

  • Staff - Nightmare Vision

  • Single-handed Weapon: Nightmare Shard

Armor

  • Nightmare Robe

  • Enchanted Brass Armor

Treasures

  • Mana Saw Blade Shard

  • Fallen Mage's Cloak

Alchemy Materials

  • Highly Pure Ether

  • Black Soul Stone

💸Special Discount Incoming! 

On August 21 - September 4, Lost Castle 2 will be available at 20% off! It’s the perfect chance to grab the game, dive into the new Castle Dungeon update, and invite your friends to join the adventure. 

🎮Treasure Vault Public Beta

The Public Test Branch for the new treasure vault is still ongoing, and we will also synchronize the \[Castle Dungeon] level content to the Public Test Branch. We will continue to maintain this test branch until the content experience in the public test version is fully adjusted and refined.

To join the Public Test Branch, you can:

  • Go to Lost Castle 2 in your library

  • Click the gear icon ⚙️ or right click on the game and select properties

  • Go to the beta menu and choose beta test

We welcome all players to participate in the testing and provide feedback and suggestions to the development team, assisting them in refining and optimizing the experience of this major update!


🐦 Follow us on X: @LostCastle2Game
🌌 Check out our BlueSky: LostCastle2Game
👾 Revived Reddit Community: r/LostCastle – Join the discussion, share your tips, and show off your best loot!

