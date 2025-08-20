Sharpen your weapons and prepare for a fight in the brand new Castle Dungeon level!

Adventurers, it’s time to sharpen your blades and light your torches; the long-awaited Castle Dungeon has opened its gates! Within the shadows, horrific experiments and stitched abominations await, along with new nightmare-fueled bosses and gear to claim.

🏰 New Level: Castle Dungeon

A brand-new stage has been added – the Castle Dungeon! Brave its dark corridors and fight through terrifying foes: Humic Slimes, Horrific Test Subjects, Stitched Abominations, Jailers, Spray Automatons, Watchers, Crystal Mounts, and Executioners.

Complete Castle Bridge on Nightmare difficulty (or have a previous completion) to unlock the underground dungeon path. In future adventures, you can choose to enter via \[Castle Dungeon] after the third level instead of going through the full castle. The Public Test Branch updates alongside this release.

⚠️New Enemies

From left to right - Spray Automaton, Humic Slime, Horrific Test Subjects, Stitched Abomination, Jailer, Watcher, Executioner, and Crystal Mount.

👹 New Bosses

Two new powerful bosses now stand in your way: Warden and A Mysterious Shadow!

⚔️New Gears and Treasures

Strengthen your build with all-new drops and crafting materials:

Weapons

Musket - Suppressor

Turbo Lance - Bombarder

Two-handed Weapon - Ripper

Bow - Nightmare Echo

Staff - Nightmare Vision

Single-handed Weapon: Nightmare Shard

Armor

Nightmare Robe

Enchanted Brass Armor

Treasures

Mana Saw Blade Shard

Fallen Mage's Cloak

Alchemy Materials

Highly Pure Ether

Black Soul Stone

💸Special Discount Incoming!

On August 21 - September 4, Lost Castle 2 will be available at 20% off! It’s the perfect chance to grab the game, dive into the new Castle Dungeon update, and invite your friends to join the adventure.

🎮Treasure Vault Public Beta

The Public Test Branch for the new treasure vault is still ongoing, and we will also synchronize the \[Castle Dungeon] level content to the Public Test Branch. We will continue to maintain this test branch until the content experience in the public test version is fully adjusted and refined.

To join the Public Test Branch, you can:

Go to Lost Castle 2 in your library

Click the gear icon ⚙️ or right click on the game and select properties

Go to the beta menu and choose beta test

We welcome all players to participate in the testing and provide feedback and suggestions to the development team, assisting them in refining and optimizing the experience of this major update!



