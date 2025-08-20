 Skip to content
20 August 2025 Build 19664682 Edited 20 August 2025 – 06:52:23 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Version 0.7.2.7 is LIVE! Restart Steam to receive the changes immediately.

ADDITIONS
  • Added new debuff - Weaken
  • Reduces a beasts power by a value, rather than to 0
  • Switched Weaken Card to use Weaken
  • Added Buff/Debuff Effect Descriptions when Capturing and Trading Beasts


CHANGES
  • Changed Burn Effect
    • Now reduces the beasts power by 1/2 each turn while burned
    • This makes Burn strong at lower depths, and more effective
    • Made alterations to some Beasts to compensate

  • [Pawsquire/Luxpurr/Regalynx] burn [1/2/3] beast(s) for one turn (Shotgun)
  • [Coilash/Cinderlisk/Cindrake] burn 1 beast for [2/3/4] turns (Sniper)
  • Changed Abilities for [Sabersect/Preylash/Mantasabre]
    • They will now be WEAKENED by half of their current power after their BLEED attack
    • This was a significant nerf to their BLEED spam potential, but trust me, it was busted (There are ways
    around it though if you really want it...)
  • Localization stuffs

