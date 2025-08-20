ADDITIONS
- Added new debuff - Weaken
- Reduces a beasts power by a value, rather than to 0
- Switched Weaken Card to use Weaken
- Added Buff/Debuff Effect Descriptions when Capturing and Trading Beasts
CHANGES
- Changed Burn Effect
- Now reduces the beasts power by 1/2 each turn while burned
- This makes Burn strong at lower depths, and more effective
- Made alterations to some Beasts to compensate
- Now reduces the beasts power by 1/2 each turn while burned
- [Pawsquire/Luxpurr/Regalynx] burn [1/2/3] beast(s) for one turn (Shotgun)
- [Coilash/Cinderlisk/Cindrake] burn 1 beast for [2/3/4] turns (Sniper)
- Changed Abilities for [Sabersect/Preylash/Mantasabre]
- They will now be WEAKENED by half of their current power after their BLEED attack
- This was a significant nerf to their BLEED spam potential, but trust me, it was busted (There are ways
- They will now be WEAKENED by half of their current power after their BLEED attack
- Localization stuffs
Changed files in this update