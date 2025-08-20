[Announcement] Iris Pre-Registration
Update notes via Steam Community
Hello, Heroes of Bermesiah!
Pre-registration for the new character Iris will begin.
<Go to Iris Pre-Registration>
Iris, the Girl Who Draws Her Cute Imaginations (LINK)
- Pre-Registration Period: August 20, 2025 (Wed) 06:00 - September 9, 2025 (Tue) 06:00 (UTC+0)
<Iris Pre-Registration Event>
- Participate in the pre-registration for the new character Iris and receive 4 exclusive pre-registration rewards!
- Pre-Registration Reward ① Another TYPE1+ Coordi Outfit Box (Iris) x1
- Pre-Registration Reward ② Iris Mini Doll Select Box x1
- Pre-Registration Reward ③ Iris Growth Support Box x1
- Pre-Registration Reward ④ Seal Breaker Scroll x20
- [Iris Growth Support Box] Contents: Unkept Promise ( I ) Box x1, Awakened Mini Elesis Pet Box x1, Premium GC Club (3 Days) Box x1, Ring of Beefiness (3 Days) Box x1
- Pre-registration rewards can be claimed from the ‘Mailbox’ after the maintenance ends on September 10.
- Pre-Registration Reward mail will expire in 21 days. Make sure to check out the mail and receive all the rewards before it expires.
<List of Pre-Registration Rewards deleted during the Maintenance on October 1, 2025 (Wed) (UTC+0)>
- Another TYPE1+ Coordi Outfit Box (Iris)
- Iris Mini Doll Select Box
- Iris Growth Support Box
- Unkept Promise ( I ) Box
- Awakened Mini Elesis Pet Box
- Premium GC Club (3 Days) Box
- Ring of Beefiness (3 Days) Box
