Hello, Heroes of Bermesiah!Pre-registration for the new character Iris will begin.- Pre-Registration Period: August 20, 2025 (Wed) 06:00 - September 9, 2025 (Tue) 06:00 (UTC+0)- Participate in the pre-registration for the new character Iris and receive 4 exclusive pre-registration rewards!- Pre-Registration Reward ① Another TYPE1+ Coordi Outfit Box (Iris) x1- Pre-Registration Reward ② Iris Mini Doll Select Box x1- Pre-Registration Reward ③ Iris Growth Support Box x1- Pre-Registration Reward ④ Seal Breaker Scroll x20- [Iris Growth Support Box] Contents: Unkept Promise ( I ) Box x1, Awakened Mini Elesis Pet Box x1, Premium GC Club (3 Days) Box x1, Ring of Beefiness (3 Days) Box x1- Pre-registration rewards can be claimed from the ‘Mailbox’ after the maintenance ends on September 10.- Pre-Registration Reward mail will expire in 21 days. Make sure to check out the mail and receive all the rewards before it expires.- Another TYPE1+ Coordi Outfit Box (Iris)- Iris Mini Doll Select Box- Iris Growth Support Box- Unkept Promise ( I ) Box- Awakened Mini Elesis Pet Box- Premium GC Club (3 Days) Box- Ring of Beefiness (3 Days) Box