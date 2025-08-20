Some playtesters have encountered a bug where the game crashes to the desktop. While we have made attempts to fix it, we are not confident that the bug has been squashed.
As a result, the playtest build has been changed to a developmental build instead of a release build.
You may notice some performance issues due to the dev build, but if the game crashes, it should generate a usable crash log.
If Feisty Fauna crashes (or freezes) for you, please find and send the files in C:\\Users<your user name>\\AppData\\Local\\Temp\\Atas Fun LLC\\FeistyFauna\\Crashes\\ to us for further analysis. You can contact us on Discord or on the Steam discussion forums, thanks!
Update notes for Aug 19 2025
