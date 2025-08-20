 Skip to content
20 August 2025 Build 19664578 Edited 20 August 2025 – 06:39:20 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi everyone!

I’ve just released a new update with a few improvements and fixes:

  • Stats Panel: Navigation with arrow keys added.

  • Diplomacy Panel: Arrow key navigation added.

  • Tutorial Fixes: Translation issues are resolved.

  • Sandbox Missions: New missions added to introduce the basic mechanics to players.

I want to give a huge thank you to everyone who has been supporting the game. Whether through feedback, bug reports, translations, or just by being part of the community. Your encouragement really keeps me motivated and helps me make the game better step by step.

More updates are coming soon, and I can’t wait to share them with you!

Tugrul

Changed files in this update

