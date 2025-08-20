 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Battlefield™ 2042 Marvel Rivals Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Counter-Strike 2 Dead by Daylight
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
20 August 2025 Build 19664569 Edited 20 August 2025 – 09:09:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

In Version 1.33, this update focuses only on addressing urgent bug fixes.

We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this has caused.

Until now, our updates have generally set the overall balance standard a bit higher, keeping nerfs to a minimum while focusing on buffs across the board.

With Izumi’s release now complete, future updates are planned to slightly lower that standard and include balance adjustments with not only buffs but also nerfs, so that players can enjoy the game’s unique style of mind games and back-and-forth interactions even more.

■General Updates

Changed Battle Version to 1.33.

Made minor fixes to text.

■ Battle Related Changes

Ogre

Fixed a bug where performing certain inputs after using Chain Shift on \[I'll Show You!] (↓↓+B+C) could cause the move to behave incorrectly.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2076011
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link