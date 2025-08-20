In Version 1.33, this update focuses only on addressing urgent bug fixes.

We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this has caused.

Until now, our updates have generally set the overall balance standard a bit higher, keeping nerfs to a minimum while focusing on buffs across the board.

With Izumi’s release now complete, future updates are planned to slightly lower that standard and include balance adjustments with not only buffs but also nerfs, so that players can enjoy the game’s unique style of mind games and back-and-forth interactions even more.

■General Updates

Changed Battle Version to 1.33.

Made minor fixes to text.

■ Battle Related Changes

Ogre

Fixed a bug where performing certain inputs after using Chain Shift on \[I'll Show You!] (↓↓+B+C) could cause the move to behave incorrectly.