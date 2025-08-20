Hello everyone!

Thank you for playing Twilight Monk and always providing your valuable feedback!

We’ve been working hard the past month and bring you an update for the Steam version. Twilight Monk has now been updated to version 1.4.0, check below for details on the latest patch!



New Features:

・Hard Mode is now selectable from the title screen without having to clear the game first





Improvements:

・Adjustments to character movement:

・”snapping” in dash animation fixed

・Strange character bounce back when hitting diagonal ceilings

・Knockback on hitting walls reduced

・Back button added to the map

・New behaviors for certain enemies in Chapter 1 when playing in Hard Mode:

・ “Skeleton Shuffler” walks faster, with animation speed to match

・ “Skeleton Archer” has a faster rate of firing his arrows

・ “Death’s Head” will fly toward you with a faster speed if he notices you

・ “Silken Gore Grinder” will travel up and down on its thread faster

・Enemies in Hard Mode now drop less XP for added challenge (varying amounts can be checked in the monster book)

・Audio added to the chapter break screens

・Raz cannonball sprinting sound effect reduced in volume

・New animation added when Raziel uses the Teleportation Tree

・Improved the sound of the “blizzard” sound effect when Nox is escaping into his portal

・”Frozen” status meter and function improvement

・Improvement to the function of grapple points, addition of button indicator over grapple points for improved visibility

・Pillar now gets obliterated when hitting a shielded enemy

・Adjustment of spacing of text in label pop-ups for shops/locations (EN only)

Bug fixes:

・Fixed bug where text pop up bubble remains when talking to Yibatta

・Added localization for “Screen Shake” option in menu

・Fixed issue in Mountain Pass map where travel between areas was indicated where it was not possible

Jump back into Twilight Monk and tell us what you think of the latest update!



Thank you all for supporting Twilight Monk!

Be sure to check back in for future updates.

- The Twilight Monk Team

X (Twitter):

https://x.com/TwiMonk_Game

Discord:

https://discord.com/invite/vvAQpRA

Buy Twilight Monk!