 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Battlefield™ 2042 Marvel Rivals Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Dead by Daylight Counter-Strike 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
20 August 2025 Build 19664521 Edited 20 August 2025 – 07:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
*首页新增问卷调查入口，欢迎已经通关的玩家填写 地址是：https://www.wjx.cn/vm/PEzMpUI.aspx
*修复已知文本错误、会产生歧义的部分
*修复部分美术资产
*调整部分音乐演出

希望大家玩得开心
微博和B站的抽奖有效至9.1日，可以点击链接参与
https://weibo.com/7800908799/5200721114042102
bilibili.com/video/BV1L6YCzDEvX/

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2646611
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link