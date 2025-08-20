*首页新增问卷调查入口，欢迎已经通关的玩家填写 地址是：https://www.wjx.cn/vm/PEzMpUI.aspx
*修复已知文本错误、会产生歧义的部分
*修复部分美术资产
*调整部分音乐演出
希望大家玩得开心
微博和B站的抽奖有效至9.1日，可以点击链接参与
https://weibo.com/7800908799/5200721114042102
bilibili.com/video/BV1L6YCzDEvX/
Update notes via Steam Community
