20 August 2025 Build 19664458 Edited 20 August 2025 – 11:09:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
We’ve made the following updates to improve your surveillance experience:

Newly discovered anomalies during Normal tasks are now registered in the Special Pay Encyclopedia, and anomalies found during Special Pay tasks are also registered in the Normal Encyclopedia. ※ Anomalies that appear only in Special Pay tasks will not be registered in the Normal Encyclopedia.

Unregistered anomalies are now more likely to appear.

Even if a task fails, newly discovered anomalies will still be added to the encyclopedia.

The timing of anomaly appearances during Normal tasks has been adjusted. Text will now be displayed around the time the first anomaly occurs.

Language selection is now available from the title screen.

Some background images have been updated. ※ No changes have been made to the anomalies themselves.

Thank you for your continued support of Japan Stigmatized Property. We hope you enjoy the latest improvements and stay vigilant in your investigations.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3809111
  • Loading history…
macOS 64-bit Depot 3809112
  • Loading history…
