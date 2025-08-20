We’ve made the following updates to improve your surveillance experience:



Newly discovered anomalies during Normal tasks are now registered in the Special Pay Encyclopedia, and anomalies found during Special Pay tasks are also registered in the Normal Encyclopedia. ※ Anomalies that appear only in Special Pay tasks will not be registered in the Normal Encyclopedia.



Unregistered anomalies are now more likely to appear.



Even if a task fails, newly discovered anomalies will still be added to the encyclopedia.



The timing of anomaly appearances during Normal tasks has been adjusted. Text will now be displayed around the time the first anomaly occurs.



Language selection is now available from the title screen.



Some background images have been updated. ※ No changes have been made to the anomalies themselves.



Thank you for your continued support of Japan Stigmatized Property. We hope you enjoy the latest improvements and stay vigilant in your investigations.