⚠ If you run into any issues such as crashing, bizarre textures, and so on, please make sure to delete your Pandemic AppData folder. You can easily access this file by typing %localappdata% into any Windows File Explorer address bar, and then finding the Pandemic folder and deleting it (a new one will be generated when you launch the game again). We also recommend verifying your game files through Steam after updating to make sure you have no corrupted game files. ⚠

Resonators: Resonators may occasionally appear invisible for clients on dedicated servers

Cosmetics: Cosmetics may fail to load when joining a dedicated server

Outpost Axiom PVP: Host may freeze when returning to main menu

Outpost Axiom PVP: Players may not see any weapons after changing team

Ghosts of the South Gate: Players may experience cutscenes not moving

D-Class: Enemy D-Class may focus on the wall in some areas instead of looking around at points of interest

Zombies: Zombies killed outside of loaded area for clients results in frozen standstills

Area 12 P3 Dorms: SCP-1262 "Cores" may not respond visually to being shot on clients

Area 12 P3 Dorms: Player can get stuck in the shutter at the beginning of the chapter

Area 12 P2: Players may experience level streaming issues if killed by the SCP-7528

Area 12 P1 Garage: Players may respawn in the reception area too early, forcing them to wait for other players to complete the section

Area 12 P1 Garage: Resonators may attack the player immediately instead of eating a corpse

Area 12 P1 Intro Cells: Players may experience shading issues on the walls

Added a new gameplay-adaptive soundtrack to the Testing Chambers, comprising 30 to 60 minutes of new music

Added Testing Chamber screens: For your testing convenience, screens around the Testing Chamber screens have been outfitted with data valuable for testing, including enemy count, wave count, and wave timers

Added a TV to the Testing Chambers waiting room that players can use to watch a guide on the game mode. Players can interact with a playing TV to focus on the screen.

Added Arly-12 and other test proctors who guide players through the Testing Chambers experience with more than 20 minutes of new and unique dialogue

Players can earn personal scores by getting kills, using SCP-914, spending credits on supplies, completing chambers, and shooting targets

Added a separate personal scoring system for the Testing Chambers

Added a variant of ammo/med containers that cost credits

Added various melee weapons that can be obtained in the Testing Chambers

Added items that can only be obtained when getting a faulty output from SCP-914

Armed enemies can be given randomized loadouts

Behavior changes when disarmed

A new enemy that approaches slowly while firing

Added SCP-1114-D: The the D-Crash Dummies

Credits are gained by completing testing chambers and challenges

Added SCP-914: An anomaly that can be used to upgrade your weapons in the Testing Chambers in exchange for credits

Added random spawns for the Sewer Canal PVP map

Added banking and acceleration warping to zombies

Reduced distortion on muzzle flash for improved ADS visibility

Silo assets: Silo assets used in outpost axiom and now in testing chambers have been updated to be more performant and now use trim sheet method

Swept Floor Rubble: a mesh used for set dressing the edges of floors received an improved mesh and textures

Various other sound fixes

Various sound attachment and positioning fixes

Added per-event pausing while event is virtual

Added more UI sound effects (objectives, cosmetics, etc.)

Added physics-based sound effects for some objects

Added Room-based audio occlusion system (currently enabled in Testing Chambers, Antarctica, Classic Wave Survival, Sewer Canals PVP and Area 12 Chapter 1)

Added new adaptive music system using enemy weights and targeting information

Improved audio balancing across the whole game

Added ammo count to the magazine in the HUD

Added credit count to the HUD for the testing chamber gamemode

Area12: Improved AI Navigation from the Pit into the Reception area

Area12: Fixed AI running into a fire hazard in the Pit, killing themselves before they could reach the players

Area12: Improved some enemies not being killed after the rocks fall in Reception/Pit transition

Area12: Improved navigation in the Pit area of Area12

Wave Survival(Classic): Fixed some doors being permanently broken if shot by players before the wave they were set to unlock

Wave Survival(Classic): Fixed blocker volumes that could be stood on, as well as that they were incorrectly blocking grenades

Area12: Fixed Resonators sometimes not spawning during the pit fight sequence

Area12: Removed some unintended Infector spawns in Logistics

Area12: Fixed some walls that were incorrectly positioned generally in the Area-12 campaign mode

Area12: Fixed some enemies in Plumbing that would spawn in the floor or ceiling incorrectly

Area12: Fixed some infectors that could spawn in the ceiling in Maintenance

Area12: Fixed some small visual gaps in walls in some areas

Area12: Fixed double doors being able to be permanently broken near the Pit area

Area12: Fixed some ammo that could be grabbed through a wall in the Shipping area

Area12: Removed some potential spawn areas in Water Treatment

Area12: Fixed some fire hazards not doing damage when touched

Area12: Fixed some floating assets generally such as health, ammo, and other small props

Area12: Fixed Infectors being able to path up rubble thus being able to reach players who were outside of the pit area in the garage

Area12: Fixed some spitters not dying correctly when their parent flower dies

Area12: Fixed some exploitable areas in the Pit fight

Area12: Fixed exploit where players could unlock the office checkpoint early

Area12: Fixed resonators attacking players during the descent to hell section instead of attacking the guards as intended when the player does not shoot the resonators

Area12: Fixed players sometimes spawning without a weapon in the Prison area

Area12: Fixed an angled corner pillar asset that had incorrect collisions, mostly used in the Theater area

Area12: Fixed several blocking volumes in Logistics Parking that were incorrectly blocking grenades being thrown through them

Area12: Added fire damage to several fires in Area 12 that were missing them

Area12: Improved AI Navigation in certain cramped areas

Antarctica: Fixed several level-skip exploits

Antarctica: Fixed collision of some shelves in Hospital that could allow the player to get stuck when moved against

Test Level: Fixed 610 Sentries spawning incorrectly in some instances

Axiom PVP: Fixed some shutters/doors that did not block players as intended

Axiom: Optimized player pathing so that you do not get stuck on some ramps on in the level

Axiom: Fixed exploit where player could vault over electric fences

Axiom: Fixed a potential soft-lock that could happen regarding the Disable Electric Fence button

Axiom: Reduced spawns that were very close to the player spawn

AI Soldiers: Removed AI camera lag and arm animations to steady their aim

AI Soldiers: Investigation logic better prioritizes recent and dangerous stimuli

AI Navigation: Collision size for all enemies now better matches navigation size

AI Navigation: Adjusted crowd avoidance settings for all enemies to reduce blocking each other

AI Navigation: Disabled path replanning during crowd avoidance to prevent infinite replan loop

AI Navigation: Zombies no longer stop and replan pathing while attacking door

AI Navigation: Zombies no longer stop and replan pathing while dropping off ledges

AI Navigation: AI more reliably attack doors they are navigating through

AI Navigation: AI don't attempt to path through closed doors they cannot attack

AI Navigation: AI reliably stop attacking broken doors

AI Navigation: Resonators in parking garage no longer take flight or teleport (it is a known issue, however, that Resonators in parking garage can occasionally get stuck traversing obstacles)

AI Spawning: Fixed issue that could cause AI to spawn without a body

AI Spawning: Added additional trigger conditions for spawn animations

AI Spawning: AI spawn directions created for 610 now support other enemies

Fixed Resonators and SCP-098 headshots not counting towards your score

Fixed swapping between two scopes on a weapon preventing you from seeing through the main one

UI: Fixed softlock when spamming apply settings in the video settings

UI: Fixed mouse issues in the pre/post game menu

UI: Fixed issue with objective UI progression visually resetting on completion

UI: Fixed issue of weapon data displaying incorrectly when using a weapon that is incompatible

Input: Fixed issue with controllers opening the in-game menu when crouching

Crash: Fixed a crash associated with the Firemode animation trying to play or stop playing with invalid data.

Crash: Fixed a crash where the analytics system would attempt to add analytics events before the world was valid.

Crash: Fixed a crash where the Gore textures would attempt to update themselves using invalid data.

Fixed crash in SAIDirection due to stale pointers

Fixed AI reload task not unbinding from finish reload, causing task to occasionally never end

Fixed gore decals only applying in positive direction

Fixed voice chat buffer filling up during virtualization, causing players to say everything all at once upon returning

Crash: Fixed crash in NumberObjective on starting antarctica from checkpoint

Crash: Fixed a crash at the end of Ghosts of the South Gate

Fixed players occasionally spawning in random places after starting Area 12 P3 too quickly

Fixed missing physics assets on stribog and SG553, causing weapons to float in-air after death

Fixed headshots for guards and players not registering in stats

Fixed jitter in SCP610 animation

Fixed aiming at your own head if sprinting during first equip

Crash: Fixed SCP-3199 keeping raw (potentially dangling) refs to other 3199 instances

Fixed most occurrences of players getting stuck in geometry while vaulting

Crash: Fixed an occasional crash in 3199 charge

Fixed SCP-610 projectiles playing sound after hit

Fixed characters being able to slide through walls while insignificant

Fixed floating barrel attachments on 553 SBR

Fixed a softlock when player dies in the elevator in Area 12 Dorms

Fixed not being able to melee zombies after "fake death"

Fixed not being able to get off the top of a ladder due to overlaps

Fixed spawn enemy command not working the first time

Fixed characters going black after melee

Fixed floating magazines on item pickups

Fixed shootable glass hit positions being incorrect

Fixed dedicated server map name not updating until a player leaves or joins

Fixed server player count being out of sync from leaving players

Fixed team select showing second team even if in campaign gamemode

Fixed servers not restarting after being empty

Fixed a bug where players with high ping would not receive loadout UI after the cutscene in antarctica

Fixed guards looking at walls when not moving

increased maximum network bandwidth of the game from 32kbps to 48kbps

Made AI arms animation force disabled on server, improving performance and shot reliability

Fixed push model networking being disabled, improving networking performance for servers

Lowered voice sample rate 44.1k > 28k, reducing network and performance usage

Crash: Fix crash related to objectives deactivating

Objectives: Fix player-presence based objectives timer not synced with clients

Infectors: Fixes for dead ones standing up on clients

Added absolute location optimization to FPS characters for clients

Moved Animation IK traces for FPSCharacter to be async

Fixed cloth sheen being applied to blood on characters

Fixed muzzle flash not updating First/Third person attachment