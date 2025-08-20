Update 0.17 is now available to download and play! Welcome to the Discover Program.
The Discover Program introduces our brand new rework of the Wave Survival gamemode, complete with 10 unique chambers, new SCPs to fight and interact with, a multitude of new systems and mechanics to improve the game underneath the hood, and much more.
If you wish to learn more about the work that went into this update, we also recently released an extensive devblog that dives deeper into the various features and other content that has been introduced into SCP: 5K with this update.
⚠ If you run into any issues such as crashing, bizarre textures, and so on, please make sure to delete your Pandemic AppData folder. You can easily access this file by typing %localappdata% into any Windows File Explorer address bar, and then finding the Pandemic folder and deleting it (a new one will be generated when you launch the game again). We also recommend verifying your game files through Steam after updating to make sure you have no corrupted game files. ⚠
You can find the full in-depth patch notes below:
0.17 PATCH NOTES
NOTABLE KNOWN ISSUES
Area 12 P1 Intro Cells: Players may experience shading issues on the walls
Area 12 P1 Garage: Resonators may attack the player immediately instead of eating a corpse
Area 12 P1 Garage: Players may respawn in the reception area too early, forcing them to wait for other players to complete the section
Area 12 P2: Players may experience level streaming issues if killed by the SCP-7528
Area 12 P3 Dorms: Player can get stuck in the shutter at the beginning of the chapter
Area 12 P3 Dorms: SCP-1262 "Cores" may not respond visually to being shot on clients
Zombies: Zombies killed outside of loaded area for clients results in frozen standstills
D-Class: Enemy D-Class may focus on the wall in some areas instead of looking around at points of interest
Ghosts of the South Gate: Players may experience cutscenes not moving
Outpost Axiom PVP: Players may not see any weapons after changing team
Outpost Axiom PVP: Host may freeze when returning to main menu
Cosmetics: Cosmetics may fail to load when joining a dedicated server
Resonators: Resonators may occasionally appear invisible for clients on dedicated servers
CONTENT
Added SCP-914: An anomaly that can be used to upgrade your weapons in the Testing Chambers in exchange for credits
Credits are gained by completing testing chambers and challenges
Added SCP-1114-D: The the D-Crash Dummies
A new enemy that approaches slowly while firing
Behavior changes when disarmed
Armed enemies can be given randomized loadouts
Accuracy system overhauled for finer balance control
Added items that can only be obtained when getting a faulty output from SCP-914
Added pen melee weapon
Added rubber duck throwable
Added rock throwable
Added Bepis can throwable
Added baby SCP-3199 throwable
Added various melee weapons that can be obtained in the Testing Chambers
Added a variant of ammo/med containers that cost credits
Added a separate personal scoring system for the Testing Chambers
Players can earn personal scores by getting kills, using SCP-914, spending credits on supplies, completing chambers, and shooting targets
Added Arly-12 and other test proctors who guide players through the Testing Chambers experience with more than 20 minutes of new and unique dialogue
Added a TV to the Testing Chambers waiting room that players can use to watch a guide on the game mode. Players can interact with a playing TV to focus on the screen.
Added Testing Chamber screens: For your testing convenience, screens around the Testing Chamber screens have been outfitted with data valuable for testing, including enemy count, wave count, and wave timers
Added a new gameplay-adaptive soundtrack to the Testing Chambers, comprising 30 to 60 minutes of new music
Updated translations
Added M590 Shockwave
GAMEPLAY
Commands: /tp improvements
Commands: /Unban now properly removes unbanned IDs
Added random spawns for the Sewer Canal PVP map
Improved ultrawide monitor support during gameplay
VISUALS
SG553: Texture Improvements
SW500: Texture Improvements
Swept Floor Rubble: a mesh used for set dressing the edges of floors received an improved mesh and textures
UIU: Updated First Person gloves texture
Silo assets: Silo assets used in outpost axiom and now in testing chambers have been updated to be more performant and now use trim sheet method
Added Testing Chamber Gun Skins
Reduced distortion on muzzle flash for improved ADS visibility
Added banking and acceleration warping to zombies
Added new SCP-098 model
Reduced damage camera shake on small damage amounts
AUDIO
Improved audio balancing across the whole game
Added new adaptive music system using enemy weights and targeting information
Added Room-based audio occlusion system (currently enabled in Testing Chambers, Antarctica, Classic Wave Survival, Sewer Canals PVP and Area 12 Chapter 1)
Added convolutional reverb with per-source routing (work-in-progress)
Added toggleable binaural audio setting
Added misophonia accessibility setting (work-in-progress)
Added audio output device setting
Added physics-based sound effects for some objects
Added fire extinguisher sound effects
Added additional human foley sound effects
Added electrocution damage sound effects
Added suffocation damage sound effects
Added more UI sound effects (objectives, cosmetics, etc.)
Overhauled all SCP-7566 (Door Squid) sound effects
Overhauled firearm distant shot sound effects
Overhauled firearm shot reflection sound effects
Overhauled firearm dryfire sound effects
Overhauled human water footstep sound effects
Improved SCP-098 footstep sound effects
Added event culling based on distance
Added per-event pausing while event is virtual
Various in-game voice chat fixes
Various sound attachment and positioning fixes
Various other sound fixes
UI
Added credit count to the HUD for the testing chamber gamemode
Added ammo count to the magazine in the HUD
Improved server browser
Added Elevator Navigational Icon
FIXES & OPTIMIZATIONS
Area12: Improved AI Navigation from the Pit into the Reception area
Area12: Fixed AI running into a fire hazard in the Pit, killing themselves before they could reach the players
Area12: Improved some enemies not being killed after the rocks fall in Reception/Pit transition
Area12: Improved navigation in the Pit area of Area12
Wave Survival(Classic): Fixed some doors being permanently broken if shot by players before the wave they were set to unlock
Wave Survival(Classic): Fixed blocker volumes that could be stood on, as well as that they were incorrectly blocking grenades
Area12: Fixed Resonators sometimes not spawning during the pit fight sequence
Area12: Removed some unintended Infector spawns in Logistics
Area12: Fixed some walls that were incorrectly positioned generally in the Area-12 campaign mode
Area12: Fixed some enemies in Plumbing that would spawn in the floor or ceiling incorrectly
Area12: Fixed some infectors that could spawn in the ceiling in Maintenance
Area12: Fixed some small visual gaps in walls in some areas
Area12: Fixed double doors being able to be permanently broken near the Pit area
Area12: Fixed some ammo that could be grabbed through a wall in the Shipping area
Area12: Removed some potential spawn areas in Water Treatment
Area12: Fixed some fire hazards not doing damage when touched
Area12: Fixed some floating assets generally such as health, ammo, and other small props
Area12: Fixed Infectors being able to path up rubble thus being able to reach players who were outside of the pit area in the garage
Area12: Fixed some spitters not dying correctly when their parent flower dies
Area12: Fixed some exploitable areas in the Pit fight
Area12: Fixed exploit where players could unlock the office checkpoint early
Area12: Fixed resonators attacking players during the descent to hell section instead of attacking the guards as intended when the player does not shoot the resonators
Area12: Fixed players sometimes spawning without a weapon in the Prison area
Area12: Fixed an angled corner pillar asset that had incorrect collisions, mostly used in the Theater area
Area12: Fixed several blocking volumes in Logistics Parking that were incorrectly blocking grenades being thrown through them
Area12: Added fire damage to several fires in Area 12 that were missing them
Area12: Improved AI Navigation in certain cramped areas
Antarctica: Fixed several level-skip exploits
Antarctica: Fixed collision of some shelves in Hospital that could allow the player to get stuck when moved against
Test Level: Fixed 610 Sentries spawning incorrectly in some instances
Axiom PVP: Fixed some shutters/doors that did not block players as intended
Axiom: Optimized player pathing so that you do not get stuck on some ramps on in the level
Axiom: Fixed exploit where player could vault over electric fences
Axiom: Fixed a potential soft-lock that could happen regarding the Disable Electric Fence button
Axiom: Reduced spawns that were very close to the player spawn
AI Soldiers: Removed AI camera lag and arm animations to steady their aim
AI Soldiers: Investigation logic better prioritizes recent and dangerous stimuli
AI Navigation: Collision size for all enemies now better matches navigation size
AI Navigation: Adjusted crowd avoidance settings for all enemies to reduce blocking each other
AI Navigation: Disabled path replanning during crowd avoidance to prevent infinite replan loop
AI Navigation: Zombies no longer stop and replan pathing while attacking door
AI Navigation: Zombies no longer stop and replan pathing while dropping off ledges
AI Navigation: AI more reliably attack doors they are navigating through
AI Navigation: AI don't attempt to path through closed doors they cannot attack
AI Navigation: AI reliably stop attacking broken doors
AI Navigation: Resonators in parking garage no longer take flight or teleport (it is a known issue, however, that Resonators in parking garage can occasionally get stuck traversing obstacles)
AI Spawning: Fixed issue that could cause AI to spawn without a body
AI Spawning: Added additional trigger conditions for spawn animations
AI Spawning: AI spawn directions created for 610 now support other enemies
Fixed Resonators and SCP-098 headshots not counting towards your score
Fixed swapping between two scopes on a weapon preventing you from seeing through the main one
UI: Fixed softlock when spamming apply settings in the video settings
UI: Fixed mouse issues in the pre/post game menu
UI: Fixed issue with objective UI progression visually resetting on completion
UI: Fixed issue of weapon data displaying incorrectly when using a weapon that is incompatible
Input: Fixed issue with controllers opening the in-game menu when crouching
Crash: Fixed a crash associated with the Firemode animation trying to play or stop playing with invalid data.
Crash: Fixed a crash where the analytics system would attempt to add analytics events before the world was valid.
Crash: Fixed a crash where the Gore textures would attempt to update themselves using invalid data.
Fixed crash in SAIDirection due to stale pointers
Fixed AI reload task not unbinding from finish reload, causing task to occasionally never end
Fixed gore decals only applying in positive direction
Fixed voice chat buffer filling up during virtualization, causing players to say everything all at once upon returning
Crash: Fixed crash in NumberObjective on starting antarctica from checkpoint
Crash: Fixed a crash at the end of Ghosts of the South Gate
Fixed players occasionally spawning in random places after starting Area 12 P3 too quickly
Fixed missing physics assets on stribog and SG553, causing weapons to float in-air after death
Fixed headshots for guards and players not registering in stats
Fixed jitter in SCP610 animation
Fixed aiming at your own head if sprinting during first equip
Crash: Fixed SCP-3199 keeping raw (potentially dangling) refs to other 3199 instances
Fixed most occurrences of players getting stuck in geometry while vaulting
Crash: Fixed an occasional crash in 3199 charge
Fixed SCP-610 projectiles playing sound after hit
Fixed characters being able to slide through walls while insignificant
Fixed floating barrel attachments on 553 SBR
Fixed a softlock when player dies in the elevator in Area 12 Dorms
Fixed not being able to melee zombies after "fake death"
Fixed not being able to get off the top of a ladder due to overlaps
Fixed spawn enemy command not working the first time
Fixed characters going black after melee
Fixed floating magazines on item pickups
Fixed shootable glass hit positions being incorrect
Fixed dedicated server map name not updating until a player leaves or joins
Fixed server player count being out of sync from leaving players
Fixed team select showing second team even if in campaign gamemode
Fixed servers not restarting after being empty
Fixed a bug where players with high ping would not receive loadout UI after the cutscene in antarctica
Fixed guards looking at walls when not moving
increased maximum network bandwidth of the game from 32kbps to 48kbps
Made AI arms animation force disabled on server, improving performance and shot reliability
Fixed push model networking being disabled, improving networking performance for servers
Lowered voice sample rate 44.1k > 28k, reducing network and performance usage
Crash: Fix crash related to objectives deactivating
Objectives: Fix player-presence based objectives timer not synced with clients
Infectors: Fixes for dead ones standing up on clients
Added absolute location optimization to FPS characters for clients
Moved Animation IK traces for FPSCharacter to be async
Fixed cloth sheen being applied to blood on characters
Fixed muzzle flash not updating First/Third person attachment
Added optimizations to first person meshes
Good luck!
-Affray Interactive Development Team
