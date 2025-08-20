 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Battlefield™ 2042 Marvel Rivals Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Counter-Strike 2 Battlefield™ 1
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 20 August 2025 Build 19664286 Edited 20 August 2025 – 23:06:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Update 0.17 is now available to download and play! Welcome to the Discover Program.


The Discover Program introduces our brand new rework of the Wave Survival gamemode, complete with 10 unique chambers, new SCPs to fight and interact with, a multitude of new systems and mechanics to improve the game underneath the hood, and much more.

If you wish to learn more about the work that went into this update, we also recently released an extensive devblog that dives deeper into the various features and other content that has been introduced into SCP: 5K with this update.

⚠ If you run into any issues such as crashing, bizarre textures, and so on, please make sure to delete your Pandemic AppData folder. You can easily access this file by typing %localappdata% into any Windows File Explorer address bar, and then finding the Pandemic folder and deleting it (a new one will be generated when you launch the game again). We also recommend verifying your game files through Steam after updating to make sure you have no corrupted game files. ⚠

You can find the full in-depth patch notes below:

0.17 PATCH NOTES

NOTABLE KNOWN ISSUES

  • Area 12 P1 Intro Cells: Players may experience shading issues on the walls

  • Area 12 P1 Garage: Resonators may attack the player immediately instead of eating a corpse

  • Area 12 P1 Garage: Players may respawn in the reception area too early, forcing them to wait for other players to complete the section

  • Area 12 P2: Players may experience level streaming issues if killed by the SCP-7528

  • Area 12 P3 Dorms: Player can get stuck in the shutter at the beginning of the chapter

  • Area 12 P3 Dorms: SCP-1262 "Cores" may not respond visually to being shot on clients

  • Zombies: Zombies killed outside of loaded area for clients results in frozen standstills

  • D-Class: Enemy D-Class may focus on the wall in some areas instead of looking around at points of interest

  • Ghosts of the South Gate: Players may experience cutscenes not moving

  • Outpost Axiom PVP: Players may not see any weapons after changing team

  • Outpost Axiom PVP: Host may freeze when returning to main menu

  • Cosmetics: Cosmetics may fail to load when joining a dedicated server

  • Resonators: Resonators may occasionally appear invisible for clients on dedicated servers

CONTENT

  • Added SCP-914: An anomaly that can be used to upgrade your weapons in the Testing Chambers in exchange for credits

    • Credits are gained by completing testing chambers and challenges

  • Added SCP-1114-D: The the D-Crash Dummies

    • A new enemy that approaches slowly while firing

    • Behavior changes when disarmed

    • Armed enemies can be given randomized loadouts

    • Accuracy system overhauled for finer balance control

  • Added items that can only be obtained when getting a faulty output from SCP-914

    • Added pen melee weapon

    • Added rubber duck throwable

    • Added rock throwable

    • Added Bepis can throwable

    • Added baby SCP-3199 throwable

  • Added various melee weapons that can be obtained in the Testing Chambers

  • Added a variant of ammo/med containers that cost credits

  • Added a separate personal scoring system for the Testing Chambers

    • Players can earn personal scores by getting kills, using SCP-914, spending credits on supplies, completing chambers, and shooting targets

  • Added Arly-12 and other test proctors who guide players through the Testing Chambers experience with more than 20 minutes of new and unique dialogue

  • Added a TV to the Testing Chambers waiting room that players can use to watch a guide on the game mode. Players can interact with a playing TV to focus on the screen.

  • Added Testing Chamber screens: For your testing convenience, screens around the Testing Chamber screens have been outfitted with data valuable for testing, including enemy count, wave count, and wave timers

  • Added a new gameplay-adaptive soundtrack to the Testing Chambers, comprising 30 to 60 minutes of new music

  • Updated translations

  • Added M590 Shockwave

GAMEPLAY

  • Commands: /tp improvements

  • Commands: /Unban now properly removes unbanned IDs

  • Added random spawns for the Sewer Canal PVP map

  • Improved ultrawide monitor support during gameplay

VISUALS

  • SG553: Texture Improvements

  • SW500: Texture Improvements

  • Swept Floor Rubble: a mesh used for set dressing the edges of floors received an improved mesh and textures

  • UIU: Updated First Person gloves texture

  • Silo assets: Silo assets used in outpost axiom and now in testing chambers have been updated to be more performant and now use trim sheet method

  • Added Testing Chamber Gun Skins

  • Reduced distortion on muzzle flash for improved ADS visibility

  • Added banking and acceleration warping to zombies

  • Added new SCP-098 model

  • Reduced damage camera shake on small damage amounts

AUDIO

  • Improved audio balancing across the whole game

  • Added new adaptive music system using enemy weights and targeting information

  • Added Room-based audio occlusion system (currently enabled in Testing Chambers, Antarctica, Classic Wave Survival, Sewer Canals PVP and Area 12 Chapter 1)

  • Added convolutional reverb with per-source routing (work-in-progress)

  • Added toggleable binaural audio setting

  • Added misophonia accessibility setting (work-in-progress)

  • Added audio output device setting

  • Added physics-based sound effects for some objects

  • Added fire extinguisher sound effects

  • Added additional human foley sound effects

  • Added electrocution damage sound effects

  • Added suffocation damage sound effects

  • Added more UI sound effects (objectives, cosmetics, etc.)

  • Overhauled all SCP-7566 (Door Squid) sound effects

  • Overhauled firearm distant shot sound effects

  • Overhauled firearm shot reflection sound effects

  • Overhauled firearm dryfire sound effects

  • Overhauled human water footstep sound effects

  • Improved SCP-098 footstep sound effects

  • Added event culling based on distance

  • Added per-event pausing while event is virtual

  • Various in-game voice chat fixes

  • Various sound attachment and positioning fixes

  • Various other sound fixes

UI

  • Added credit count to the HUD for the testing chamber gamemode

  • Added ammo count to the magazine in the HUD

  • Improved server browser

  • Added Elevator Navigational Icon

FIXES & OPTIMIZATIONS

  • Area12: Improved AI Navigation from the Pit into the Reception area

  • Area12: Fixed AI running into a fire hazard in the Pit, killing themselves before they could reach the players

  • Area12: Improved some enemies not being killed after the rocks fall in Reception/Pit transition

  • Area12: Improved navigation in the Pit area of Area12

  • Wave Survival(Classic): Fixed some doors being permanently broken if shot by players before the wave they were set to unlock

  • Wave Survival(Classic): Fixed blocker volumes that could be stood on, as well as that they were incorrectly blocking grenades

  • Area12: Fixed Resonators sometimes not spawning during the pit fight sequence

  • Area12: Removed some unintended Infector spawns in Logistics

  • Area12: Fixed some walls that were incorrectly positioned generally in the Area-12 campaign mode

  • Area12: Fixed some enemies in Plumbing that would spawn in the floor or ceiling incorrectly 

  • Area12: Fixed some infectors that could spawn in the ceiling in Maintenance 

  • Area12: Fixed some small visual gaps in walls in some areas

  • Area12: Fixed double doors being able to be permanently broken near the Pit area

  • Area12: Fixed some ammo that could be grabbed through a wall in the Shipping area

  • Area12: Removed some potential spawn areas in Water Treatment

  • Area12: Fixed some fire hazards not doing damage when touched

  • Area12: Fixed some floating assets generally such as health, ammo, and other small props

  • Area12: Fixed Infectors being able to path up rubble thus being able to reach players who were outside of the pit area in the garage

  • Area12: Fixed some spitters not dying correctly when their parent flower dies

  • Area12: Fixed some exploitable areas in the Pit fight

  • Area12: Fixed exploit where players could unlock the office checkpoint early

  • Area12: Fixed resonators attacking players during the descent to hell section instead of attacking the guards as intended when the player does not shoot the resonators

  • Area12: Fixed players sometimes spawning without a weapon in the Prison area

  • Area12: Fixed an angled corner pillar asset that had incorrect collisions, mostly used in the Theater area

  • Area12: Fixed several blocking volumes in Logistics Parking that were incorrectly blocking grenades being thrown through them

  • Area12: Added fire damage to several fires in Area 12 that were missing them

  • Area12: Improved AI Navigation in certain cramped areas

  • Antarctica: Fixed several level-skip exploits

  • Antarctica: Fixed collision of some shelves in Hospital that could allow the player to get stuck when moved against

  • Test Level: Fixed 610 Sentries spawning incorrectly in some instances

  • Axiom PVP: Fixed some shutters/doors that did not block players as intended

  • Axiom: Optimized player pathing so that you do not get stuck on some ramps on in the level

  • Axiom: Fixed exploit where player could vault over electric fences

  • Axiom: Fixed a potential soft-lock that could happen regarding the Disable Electric Fence button

  • Axiom: Reduced spawns that were very close to the player spawn

  • AI Soldiers: Removed AI camera lag and arm animations to steady their aim

  • AI Soldiers: Investigation logic better prioritizes recent and dangerous stimuli

  • AI Navigation: Collision size for all enemies now better matches navigation size

  • AI Navigation: Adjusted crowd avoidance settings for all enemies to reduce blocking each other

  • AI Navigation: Disabled path replanning during crowd avoidance to prevent infinite replan loop

  • AI Navigation: Zombies no longer stop and replan pathing while attacking door

  • AI Navigation: Zombies no longer stop and replan pathing while dropping off ledges

  • AI Navigation: AI more reliably attack doors they are navigating through

  • AI Navigation: AI don't attempt to path through closed doors they cannot attack

  • AI Navigation: AI reliably stop attacking broken doors

  • AI Navigation: Resonators in parking garage no longer take flight or teleport (it is a known issue, however, that Resonators in parking garage can occasionally get stuck traversing obstacles)

  • AI Spawning: Fixed issue that could cause AI to spawn without a body

  • AI Spawning: Added additional trigger conditions for spawn animations

  • AI Spawning: AI spawn directions created for 610 now support other enemies

  • Fixed Resonators and SCP-098 headshots not counting towards your score

  • Fixed swapping between two scopes on a weapon preventing you from seeing through the main one

  • UI: Fixed softlock when spamming apply settings in the video settings

  • UI: Fixed mouse issues in the pre/post game menu

  • UI: Fixed issue with objective UI progression visually resetting on completion

  • UI: Fixed issue of weapon data displaying incorrectly when using a weapon that is incompatible

  • Input: Fixed issue with controllers opening the in-game menu when crouching

  • Crash: Fixed a crash associated with the Firemode animation trying to play or stop playing with invalid data.

  • Crash: Fixed a crash where the analytics system would attempt to add analytics events before the world was valid.

  • Crash: Fixed a crash where the Gore textures would attempt to update themselves using invalid data.

  • Fixed crash in SAIDirection due to stale pointers

  • Fixed AI reload task not unbinding from finish reload, causing task to occasionally never end

  • Fixed gore decals only applying in positive direction

  • Fixed voice chat buffer filling up during virtualization, causing players to say everything all at once upon returning

  • Crash: Fixed crash in NumberObjective on starting antarctica from checkpoint

  • Crash: Fixed a crash at the end of Ghosts of the South Gate

  • Fixed players occasionally spawning in random places after starting Area 12 P3 too quickly

  • Fixed missing physics assets on stribog and SG553, causing weapons to float in-air after death

  • Fixed headshots for guards and players not registering in stats

  • Fixed jitter in SCP610 animation

  • Fixed aiming at your own head if sprinting during first equip

  • Crash: Fixed SCP-3199 keeping raw (potentially dangling) refs to other 3199 instances

  • Fixed most occurrences of players getting stuck in geometry while vaulting

  • Crash: Fixed an occasional crash in 3199 charge

  • Fixed SCP-610 projectiles playing sound after hit

  • Fixed characters being able to slide through walls while insignificant

  • Fixed floating barrel attachments on 553 SBR

  • Fixed a softlock when player dies in the elevator in Area 12 Dorms

  • Fixed not being able to melee zombies after "fake death"

  • Fixed not being able to get off the top of a ladder due to overlaps

  • Fixed spawn enemy command not working the first time

  • Fixed characters going black after melee

  • Fixed floating magazines on item pickups

  • Fixed shootable glass hit positions being incorrect

  • Fixed dedicated server map name not updating until a player leaves or joins

  • Fixed server player count being out of sync from leaving players

  • Fixed team select showing second team even if in campaign gamemode

  • Fixed servers not restarting after being empty

  • Fixed a bug where players with high ping would not receive loadout UI after the cutscene in antarctica

  • Fixed guards looking at walls when not moving

  • increased maximum network bandwidth of the game from 32kbps to 48kbps

  • Made AI arms animation force disabled on server, improving performance and shot reliability

  • Fixed push model networking being disabled, improving networking performance for servers

  • Lowered voice sample rate 44.1k > 28k, reducing network and performance usage

  • Crash: Fix crash related to objectives deactivating

  • Objectives: Fix player-presence based objectives timer not synced with clients

  • Infectors: Fixes for dead ones standing up on clients

  • Added absolute location optimization to FPS characters for clients

  • Moved Animation IK traces for FPSCharacter to be async

  • Fixed cloth sheen being applied to blood on characters

  • Fixed muzzle flash not updating First/Third person attachment

  • Added optimizations to first person meshes

Good luck!

-Affray Interactive Development Team

Discord

Youtube

SCP: 5K X

Affray Interactive X

Affray Interactive Bluesky

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Pandemic Main Branch Depot 872671
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link