Hello, Heroes of Bermesiah!
GrandChase Classic considers abnormal gameplay to be extremely harmful to the order kept within the game.
Such acts could hamper the game and ruin the players' experience. This is why we severely punish offenders and restrict them from game service.
We ask players to review our Operation Policy for GrandChase Classic to avoid abnormal gameplay.
※ If you wish to contest the restriction placed on the gameplay service, please contact us with a ticket in the support center.
These are the sanctions placed up to the previous day on players who have violated our Operating Policies.
<Sanctions for Violation of Operating Policies>
Sanctions on Use of Illegal Tools: 286 (Permanent Ban)
|Sana***ikk
|Volte***STOG
|Tony***rck
|Hvm***iv
|Ma***na
|ez***lw
|Miya***a777
|vazio***eria
|l3*2
|흑*
|Jiw***wo
|Te**G
|Ya*h
|Ss***e
|Fan***ren
|HI***e
|Ke**s
|game***ybr
|UN**1
|Firs***egh
|Syst***im신뢰
|ColdD***ness
|mFi***ox
|xK***u
|Oz***a
|Min***eo
|Na***x
|zBar***egra
|Ro***ox
|Di**i
|St***i
|Recal***rant
|Te**r
|Da***7
|MrR***rr
|Shu***unn
|Taat***mii
|Guhi***uki
|SX***a
|Sac***am
|Kz**o
|뉴비*퍼
|The***ver
|boca***aco
|Yl*c
|MIQ***IN0
|iXe***ort
|SE***NA
|on***A
|Emi***EP
|AsOo***own
|Ecn***Sig
|iPrin***ardz
|nxf***ze
|Mir***e96
|Supe***nner
|Si***s
|Av**s
|Pot***25
|Ly***61
|T*z
|Bruc***ynne
|Quart***kage
|TN***a
|xM***N
|Sub***ho
|Je***u
|Rod***2nd
|Ch***wa
|FP***N
|Cal***ser
|Zh**a
|Mys***ioN
|zVa***lls
|EUAM***LHER
|Gu***ss
|Al***Zz
|Kr***s
|RIO***ASE
|St***죄
|na***i
|Be**I
|Ai**r
|Ha***ge
|Ca**s
|NO*S
|Ca***nH
|Zold***Lua
|M*
|Li***e
|Th***rm
|TheI***ingZ
|Ric***ao
|Yo***ze
|Igo***rr
|Marg***rker
|Rag***r04
|mcf***as
|Sol***ris
|l3***ee
|Pote***tes
|sle***001
|Dofl***ingo
|Ao***ng
|E*S
|hu***wo
|UF***OF
|of*T
|Ha***k
|Sid***io
|iBEE***PER
|It***ay
|MaR***o20
|Ke***z
|Bob***ill
|ksksk***ksks
|망냥**8
|xL***ey
|GTA***der
|Ka**용
|Pete***riya
|lBer***ker
|Blu***azy
|Igo***BR
|Apo***ink
|Saimo***neze
|CO***I
|Fl***y
|EuE***om
|Nar***xD
|Jac***lla
|ph***25
|Re***rs
|xH***n
|Du**2
|df***df
|abc***23
|Bay***FC
|Du**i
|Ho***la
|Wi***m
|XxD***xX
|Du***n
|Do***o
|Fa**d
|xxNa***aze
|St***ix
|14Mi***lino
|OTal***ioXs
|Os***sx
|SA*M
|IO**1
|M00r***Las
|Sk***rd
|Ac*7
|Da***ru
|Chri***ian
|Mar***ia
|Zp**j
|FOr***enx
|Kaa***ho
|Na***하늘
|사랑E***IS
|Mar***II
|xE**x
|Si**d
|sail***ong
|Si**k
|Fe***R
|Leth***empo
|츄X***n츄
|Turn***immy
|Ce***o
|PRY***ne
|Liv***ama
|Do**i
|Kuro***shi
|Roya***lut
|Polte***ists
|B*로
|Ze*x
|Buc***se
|Zi**a
|Rub***es
|Laza***era
|엄지**원
|mem***krl
|Sapph***Eyes
|Xir***mer
|Obe***x철
|운OVEL***EGRA
|fa***on
|Hau***er
|Ti***au
|디오***A
|Be***h
|성G**o
|Korv***aos
|zS***O
|Inexh***tibl
|King***que
|Shado***muru
|play***EUS
|Be***s
|xMo***eDx
|Doubl***ath신
|LK**s
|Ce*i
|vit***32
|Tu***fg
|Lk***s
|xA*o
|Cha***aH
|Coyol***hqui
|Wi***s
|Ch***g
|Marc***lXD
|KBl***43
|To*2
|TheK***sICE
|Tet***az
|Lean***h죽음
|Flin***nsRJ
|xDes***ier
|Gh***VS
|Bru***23
|Peri***BAD
|Mest***paw
|Lok***ko
|iT**y
|Bu**y
|Meg***thl
|KT**고
|Xhu***rzX
|Hi***a
|Ls***ai
|Fl***er
|An***i
|Jubl***lei
|카와*미
|Ta***zo
|12**d
|크*네
|Naoe***ato
|Kimn***ath
|vjf***pe
|Mi***lu
|Gobl***lay
|Ga***d
|MeuA***gooh
|Sab***te
|하자***이소
|Ma***ao
|Cast***979
|Or***3
|Raz***55
|Mo**h
|Sa***5
|Sa***l
|Joa***ao
|He***us
|ante***uem
|Alle***izen
|Oc***o
|Ti*e
|ke***7
|Bomb***ino
|rs*6
|Um***x
|Bak***eng
|Noge***neSL
|aA**s
|xv**s
|Va***i
|xWa***Xx
|12345***4343
|Zo***an
|Ma***io
|Ma***8
|Xt***H
|Du**l
|Zen***il
|Lor***ug
|Ba***uL
|FAKE***BOY
|Oc***T
Sanctions on Abnormal Gameplay: 54 (15 Days / 30 Days / 90 Days / Permanent Ban (based on number of violations), items confiscated)
|Jac***n5
|Ke***z
|Ca***nH
|HI***e
|Seinu***able
|ze**6
|Jh***r
|Zh**a
|Lil***xzx
|Ko***ku
|Dr***o
|Buay***ndon
|Gi***m
|xE***us
|nak***ura
|DJ***nd
|MaR***o20
|여*엘
|St***ix
|pur***ga2
|abc***23
|bbb***ll
|Liv***ama
|ySp***gSS
|Wi***m
|Pin***ili
|LK**s
|Baby***ny2
|Ze*x
|Psy***99
|Sh***ku
|xDest***erx8
|Le***i
|Miya***a777
|Arn***oC
|Be***h
|Hau***er
|Far***25
|Alle***izen
|Be***s
|xv**s
|iXe***ort
|iZ*7
|Ch***g
|FAKE***BOY
|MeuA***oooh
|xWa***Xx
|AHOF***ihEn
|Kin***ull
|Sla***96
|Ex***ne
|MrB***ard
|je***a
|Ai**r
We will strive to create a healthy game environment in GrandChase Classic.
Thank you.
