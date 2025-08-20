 Skip to content
20 August 2025 Build 19664273 Edited 20 August 2025 – 06:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community


Hello, Heroes of Bermesiah!

GrandChase Classic considers abnormal gameplay to be extremely harmful to the order kept within the game.
Such acts could hamper the game and ruin the players' experience. This is why we severely punish offenders and restrict them from game service.
We ask players to review our Operation Policy for GrandChase Classic to avoid abnormal gameplay.
https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/985810/view/4473858302400266247

※ If you wish to contest the restriction placed on the gameplay service, please contact us with a ticket in the support center.

These are the sanctions placed up to the previous day on players who have violated our Operating Policies.

<Sanctions for Violation of Operating Policies>
Sanctions on Use of Illegal Tools: 286 (Permanent Ban)
Sana***ikk Volte***STOG Tony***rck Hvm***iv
Ma***na ez***lw Miya***a777 vazio***eria
l3*2 흑* Jiw***wo Te**G
Ya*h Ss***e Fan***ren HI***e
Ke**s game***ybr UN**1 Firs***egh
Syst***im신뢰 ColdD***ness mFi***ox xK***u
Oz***a Min***eo Na***x zBar***egra
Ro***ox Di**i St***i Recal***rant
Te**r Da***7 MrR***rr Shu***unn
Taat***mii Guhi***uki SX***a Sac***am
Kz**o 뉴비*퍼 The***ver boca***aco
Yl*c MIQ***IN0 iXe***ort SE***NA
on***A Emi***EP AsOo***own Ecn***Sig
iPrin***ardz nxf***ze Mir***e96 Supe***nner
Si***s Av**s Pot***25 Ly***61
T*z Bruc***ynne Quart***kage TN***a
xM***N Sub***ho Je***u Rod***2nd
Ch***wa FP***N Cal***ser Zh**a
Mys***ioN zVa***lls EUAM***LHER Gu***ss
Al***Zz Kr***s RIO***ASE St***죄
na***i Be**I Ai**r Ha***ge
Ca**s NO*S Ca***nH Zold***Lua
M* Li***e Th***rm TheI***ingZ
Ric***ao Yo***ze Igo***rr Marg***rker
Rag***r04 mcf***as Sol***ris l3***ee
Pote***tes sle***001 Dofl***ingo Ao***ng
E*S hu***wo UF***OF of*T
Ha***k Sid***io iBEE***PER It***ay
MaR***o20 Ke***z Bob***ill ksksk***ksks
망냥**8 xL***ey GTA***der Ka**용
Pete***riya lBer***ker Blu***azy Igo***BR
Apo***ink Saimo***neze CO***I Fl***y
EuE***om Nar***xD Jac***lla ph***25
Re***rs xH***n Du**2 df***df
abc***23 Bay***FC Du**i Ho***la
Wi***m XxD***xX Du***n Do***o
Fa**d xxNa***aze St***ix 14Mi***lino
OTal***ioXs Os***sx SA*M IO**1
M00r***Las Sk***rd Ac*7 Da***ru
Chri***ian Mar***ia Zp**j FOr***enx
Kaa***ho Na***하늘 사랑E***IS Mar***II
xE**x Si**d sail***ong Si**k
Fe***R Leth***empo 츄X***n츄 Turn***immy
Ce***o PRY***ne Liv***ama Do**i
Kuro***shi Roya***lut Polte***ists B*로
Ze*x Buc***se Zi**a Rub***es
Laza***era 엄지**원 mem***krl Sapph***Eyes
Xir***mer Obe***x철 운OVEL***EGRA fa***on
Hau***er Ti***au 디오***A Be***h
성G**o Korv***aos zS***O Inexh***tibl
King***que Shado***muru play***EUS Be***s
xMo***eDx Doubl***ath신 LK**s Ce*i
vit***32 Tu***fg Lk***s xA*o
Cha***aH Coyol***hqui Wi***s Ch***g
Marc***lXD KBl***43 To*2 TheK***sICE
Tet***az Lean***h죽음 Flin***nsRJ xDes***ier
Gh***VS Bru***23 Peri***BAD Mest***paw
Lok***ko iT**y Bu**y Meg***thl
KT**고 Xhu***rzX Hi***a Ls***ai
Fl***er An***i Jubl***lei 카와*미
Ta***zo 12**d 크*네 Naoe***ato
Kimn***ath vjf***pe Mi***lu Gobl***lay
Ga***d MeuA***gooh Sab***te 하자***이소
Ma***ao Cast***979 Or***3 Raz***55
Mo**h Sa***5 Sa***l Joa***ao
He***us ante***uem Alle***izen Oc***o
Ti*e ke***7 Bomb***ino rs*6
Um***x Bak***eng Noge***neSL aA**s
xv**s Va***i xWa***Xx 12345***4343
Zo***an Ma***io Ma***8 Xt***H
Du**l Zen***il Lor***ug Ba***uL
FAKE***BOY Oc***T


Sanctions on Abnormal Gameplay: 54 (15 Days / 30 Days / 90 Days / Permanent Ban (based on number of violations), items confiscated)
Jac***n5 Ke***z Ca***nH HI***e
Seinu***able ze**6 Jh***r Zh**a
Lil***xzx Ko***ku Dr***o Buay***ndon
Gi***m xE***us nak***ura DJ***nd
MaR***o20 여*엘 St***ix pur***ga2
abc***23 bbb***ll Liv***ama ySp***gSS
Wi***m Pin***ili LK**s Baby***ny2
Ze*x Psy***99 Sh***ku xDest***erx8
Le***i Miya***a777 Arn***oC Be***h
Hau***er Far***25 Alle***izen Be***s
xv**s iXe***ort iZ*7 Ch***g
FAKE***BOY MeuA***oooh xWa***Xx AHOF***ihEn
Kin***ull Sla***96 Ex***ne MrB***ard
je***a Ai**r



We will strive to create a healthy game environment in GrandChase Classic.
Thank you.

Changed files in this update

