Small changes in navigation tab(deviation now needs to be added by degrees and minutes as you could write 1minute as 10minutes - example 4degrees1min should have been 4,01 not 4,1 )
Added cannons
Fixed game fps dropping to 1fps near ports. (was caused by ships in port shifting in docks due player using fast speed when approaching towns)
Did some changes to weather change system. It was bugged and mostly stayed in clear sky mode
Enabled ambient occlusion
Update 20/08
Update notes via Steam Community
