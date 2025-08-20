 Skip to content
20 August 2025 Build 19664162 Edited 20 August 2025 – 13:06:28 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Entering Host has officially released!

Prepare to CRAWL, CONTROL, and uncover the CHAOS of a city that got a little too comfortable with their robots.

GET ENTERING HOST

Entering Host is the result of years of... very slow development. I am so excited to finally be able to share this project with you.

Some of the puzzles can be pretty tricky. Don't be afraid to reach out to the community if you're stuck!

HAVE FEEDBACK OR NOTICE A BUG?

Please post a discussion! There is a subforum for responding to any technical issues with a start here message.

THANK YOU

