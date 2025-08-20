Entering Host has officially released!

Prepare to CRAWL, CONTROL, and uncover the CHAOS of a city that got a little too comfortable with their robots.

Entering Host is the result of years of... very slow development. I am so excited to finally be able to share this project with you.

Some of the puzzles can be pretty tricky. Don't be afraid to reach out to the community if you're stuck!

HAVE FEEDBACK OR NOTICE A BUG?

Please post a discussion! There is a subforum for responding to any technical issues with a start here message.

THANK YOU