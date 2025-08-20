Blender 4.5.2 LTS features important bug fixes. It is released on the v4.5 - Stable - LTS branch. You can switch to this by right-clicking on the Blender entry in your library, select Properties.... Open the Betas tab and select v4.5 - Stable - Stable.





Patch Notes





* Cleanup `bpy` builds on PyPI and archive them on Download. (#146)

* Vertex/Weight Paint Mask issues with subdivision. (#143317)

* Regression: Shading Issue transforming a object with custom normals. (#142485)

* Missnamed Built-In Shader. (#143485)

* Asset browser capture screenshot preview does not capture Cycles rendered preview. (#141732)

* USD: World uses wrong output node. (#143291)

* Vertex Weight Proximity sets Normalize Weights checkbox to default state after options switch. (#143360)

* UI: grey-out NDOF orbit center settings in "Fly mode". (98596c9bccc)

* Fix: Grease Pencil: Remove fill guide attribute in `remove_fill_guides`. (5c1e9125b91)

* Tool gizmo disappears when resizing regions & areas. (#143629)

* Pivot to Active Vertex in Mesh Sculpt mode not working. (#143630)

* Fix: `SculptSession#last_active_vert` uses incorrect value. (fa3bebbbd6f)

* `bpy.ops.grease_pencil.join_selection(type='JOIN')` makes existing strokes broken. (#142325)

* Action editor with playhead snapping crash. (#143154)

* macOS complains about being unable to use Vulkan if a user reuses Vulkan user preferences. (#143304)

* [Clipping Region] Multi 3D Views & Alt+B enabled - click selection picks mesh outside region before target in mesh edit mode. (#142800)

* Attribute node (Type: View Layer) is not updated during playback in EEVEE when nothing is animated. (#143323)

* OpenGL: --debug-gpu doesn't work in background mode. (#142620)

* Field Nodes not outputing values from node groups. (#142202)

* Old AMD Drivers: Crashes on startup (4.4.0 and above). (#143087)

* Error "Selected faces required" When Using 'K' Knife Cut After Confirming Previous Cut with 'Shift+K' in Edit Mode. (#143439)

* Hydra Storm: Error in console when rendering. (#143722)

* Fix: Nodes: restore active node after copy-pasting nodes. (0a37bba5a99)

* Dot dash modifier makes grease pencil disappear. (#143870)

* Solidify Algorithm Behaves Strange/Different in 4.5. (#143789)

* Vulkan: Assert when sliding vertex. (#143685)

* Blender displays a crash popup when OSL camera references oso file that doesn't exist. (#143907)

* Fix: Cycles: Show correct minimum OptiX GPU driver in preferences. (c1c735dd5a0)

* Repeated deletion & Ctrl+Z on a linked library may cause crash. (#143888)

* Broken Normals when realizing Instances with Geometry Nodes that have an Object with WeightedNormal Modifier (and mirrored). (#143708)

* Regression: Crash in Vertex & Weight Paint when applying deform modifier. (#143238)

* Fix: Poll function for asset screenshot operator. (7a1ad217c69)

* Intel Arc OpenGL: GPU compositor infill is inconsistent. (#141173)

* Volume shader masked by shader with alpha blend transparency. (#143294)

* NVIDIA Vulkan: Blender 4.5 crash on startup with MSI Afterburner/RivaTuner Statistic Server. (#141806)

* Fix: VSE: Wrong context used when dropping audio files. (d648f124756)

* Cryptomatte: Precision issues with matte output. (#143775)

* Bevel & Join Geometry crash. (#143450)

* Viewport: Blender crashes when entering sculpting mode. (#142093)

* Problem with edit lines display on grease pencil object. (#143952)

* 4.5 LTS: Fix: armature "Auto-Name by Axis" creating invalid UTF8 names. (b670fad9cb33cb5c0b375826fc684312ab4a844b)

* Cleanup: No longer require VSE Strip struct memory layout to never change [4.5]. (c4c612ba5337f19f2cbe7eb4854a2babdbce1e65)

* Intel Windows OpenGL: Dilate node feather mode does not work. (#141436)

* Curves in EDIT mode appear thinner than in OBJECT mode on HiDPi displays. (#141980)

* Vertex Paint: Subtract blending mode is broken. (#143399)

* Regression: Frustum culling is incorrect in Blender 4.5 with older AMD GPU drivers. (#143336)

* Transparent background is not fully transparent in Workbench Render Engine. (#144040)

* Curves Edit Mode: Redo duplicate move broken. (#143739)

* Fix #144014: Driver for data.shape_keys path fails with GPU subdivision. (#144030)

* Weight Painting Stroke Falloff Not Rounding. (#134160)

* Sculpt: Repeatedly Remeshing causes out of memory crash. (#143257)

* Nuked my C: drive accidentally using Blender. (#139585)

* Assert browsing a non UTF8 render output path. (#143018)

* Creating a face between two edges can result in a bow-tie quad. (#143905)

* Running New Scene in an Empty file crashes blender. (#144086)

* ASAN error when viewing collection in the spreadsheet. (#143532)

* Eevee World Sun Shadow no longer works in 4.5. (#142046)

* “Clear Keyframes” Affects All Bones. (#143818)

* Compositor Keying node "Feather Size" and "Dilate Size" inputs do nothing when given negative values. (#144070)

* Fix: Assert in Keying node with no input. (d117ef4af3d)

* VSE video thumbnails performance / UI smoothness issues (since 4.3?). (#142912)

* Animation FPS progressively slower from Blender 4.3 to 4.5. (#140706)

* Assertion: BLI_string_ref.hh operator[](), at 'index < size_'. (#143539)

* Fix: EEVEE: VolumeProbeModule do_full_update_. (20f7bc67506)

* Cryptomatte picker does not work with sequences. (#144107)

* Vulkan AMD: Wireframe overlay renders without occlusion culling when smooth wires is turned off. (#142537)

* Grease Pencil Bezier Curves, doesn't respect Overlay Guides when Grid Snapping is on. (#143534)

* Blender has stopped working when copying a Grease-Pencil stroke in Edit-mode. (#142700)

* VSE proxies for image sequences do not work (since 4.5). (#144254)

* Node tool crashes under specific scenario. (#144126)

* 4.5 Grease Pencil Light feature doesn't work anymore. (#144170)

* Sculpting Dynotopo R Button display artifact (NOT Critical). (#142927)

* EEVEE: Shadows are missing if trasparency of a material is set by Instance or Object attributes. (#144054)

* Mesh transforms do not show up in the viewport if Blender is run with --debug-gpu-force-workounds. (#144174)

* Blender Project Instant Crash Upon Opening. (#143720)

* Grease Pencil 3 Moving Strokes to other layers cause them the lose Parenting. (#139258)

* Calling 'bpy.ops.object.lineart_bake_strokes' through the Python API in 4.5+ causes the UI to stop responding. (#144392)

* Edge slide misbehaves when sliding towards triangle. (#144270)

* VSE: Scopes sometimes stop updating during playback. (#144432)

* Return value of `bpy.app.translations.locales` changed in 4.5. (#144306)

* Vulkan: Disable descriptor buffers. (84d0840f0c8)

* Vulkan: Destroy resources in submission thread. (3b081259efc)

* Fix: Compositor: Wrong tooltip for Crop Node. (3c2bd8cde6e)

* Removing and then redefining override causes a crash. (#144373)

* Fix #144408: Crash when cancelling primitive tool with automerge on empty drawing. (#144470)

* Grease Pencil: `Convert Curve Type` operator always creates Bézier curves with free handles. (#144369)

* Crash when setting default_value for a color socket on a material node group. (#143551)

* Fix: GL Compilation Subprocess race condition. (05b26ef4eb8)

* Compositor crash cycling between inputs in compositor. (#144411)

* Crash in texture drawing. (#143691)

* Fix: Grease Pencil: Attribute interpolate with randomization. (1b6c73b0918)

* Reprojcting Bezier Grease Pencil Strokes doesn't move the handles with the strokes. (#131108)

* Fix: Grease Pencil: Bézier handles not effected by `Snap To Grid`. (0c6941eee39)

* Fix #139094: Grease Pencil: Primitive Tools not initializing `u_scale` attribute. (72bf515e585)

* Fix: Grease Pencil: `SVG` and `PDF` bounding box size bug. (118fe9cd248)

* Cycles: oneAPI: Disable L0 copy optimization for several dGPUs. (4bc473807f7)

* grease pencil 3.0 subdivision pinches at the stroke's start point. (#142644)

* FBX exporter encounters error when exporting meshes with tangents. (#144592)

* Fix: execute_node_group only accepting positive values for arguments. (bc6bc8f5d51)

* Animation & Overrides; Keyframe insertion should result in warning/error?. (#144371)

* Build: Only link to librt on Linux. (41539e4fa80)

* Fix: Build failure on riscv64 platform. (9745245933a)

* Blender crashes opening certain file. (#144749)

* ACES 1.3 errors in Blender 4.5.1. (#144681)

* LineArt: Backport thickness to radius conversion. (ae8a273c7afcccae43180596b8970f96c8e6435c)

* Can't Keyframe or add driver to UV Map active render property. (#142780)

* Vulkan Backend Renders Control Points Incorrectly. (#143231)

* Vulkan: Swap to system memory for device local memory. (92cb40fd2ead492c907704feb24cb99227d60f1a)

* Vulkan: Displaying Bone Keys in Graph Editor Causes VRAM Leak. (#142305)

* Fix: Vulkan: Use after free when switching scenes. (960e0dae10)















