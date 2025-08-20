 Skip to content
20 August 2025 Build 19664048
Update notes via Steam Community
1. Fixed an issue where the game engine system intermittently failed to recognize WaterBody Collision Overlapping.
1.1. Resolved an issue where input processing was not performed even when the paddle was in the water.
1.2. Fixed an issue where the character’s head being underwater did not trigger a reset.

2. Modified parts of the Korean description text for each difficulty selection.

3. The location of the collectible item "Toilet Paper" on the toilet in the bathroom of Level 2 has been changed.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3855381
