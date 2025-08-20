1. Fixed an issue where the game engine system intermittently failed to recognize WaterBody Collision Overlapping.

1.1. Resolved an issue where input processing was not performed even when the paddle was in the water.

1.2. Fixed an issue where the character’s head being underwater did not trigger a reset.



2. Modified parts of the Korean description text for each difficulty selection.



3. The location of the collectible item "Toilet Paper" on the toilet in the bathroom of Level 2 has been changed.