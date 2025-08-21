ℹ️ The Steam playtest is closed, but anyone who signed up will still have access (for now). If you would like to play, please join our Discord and ask.
Highlights
🏓 Gameplay
- Added irregular spheres.
- Add new aura system to visualize range of effect for certain items, abilities and mods.
- Fixed an issue causing the Lucky Coin item to target hazards.
- Flying enemies can now fly over holes.
- Grounded enemies can fall down holes when knocked back.
🗺️ Level Generation
- Updated existing submaps to appear randomly as special floors in standard spheres.
- Added 8 brand new special floors in addition to these also!
- Fixed an extremely rare level generation softlock.
- There is now a chance waves of enemies will block your exit on certain floors.
- Added a new standard sphere with only 1 primary biome.
- Updated level grid generations to be a little less noisy on average.
🖼️ Art
- Added art for Reverse Gun.
✅ UI
- Fix erroneous "out of stabilizers" message when unable to use stabilizer due to being on full health.
- Show a hint to use a stabilizer when health drops below 40.
- Add minimum duration to red bubbles above player head (out of ammo etc).
- Improve feedback around reloading and out of ammo state. (Reported by @rhythmevan)
- Fixed weapons not showing their ammunition in chests.
- Fixed the Missions button being hidden.
🤖 Tech
- Knockback forces are now also applied to ragdolls from the killing blow.
- Reduced issue of character model misalignment after framerate hitches.
📚 Tutorialization
- Fixed task completion issues relating to the exit and the ability tutorials.
-Chronosphere Team
