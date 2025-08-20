Synergy - v1.2 Update full patchnote :

Optimisation:

Irrigation:

Canal effect range is calculated on canal creation instead of each time irrigation changes



When irrigation change, only refresh affected canals by new pumps settings instead of clearing and recalculating whole irrigation network.



When irrigation change, only refresh affected cells instead of clearing and reapplying satisfactions around canals.



Optimization on irrigation preview when selecting a pump.



Feedbacks (on top of buildings or plants):

Faster initialization of feedbacks



Plants and collectable props feedbacks are shown on mutiple frames when entering collect or harvest mode, starting from center of screen.



Dropped resource feedbacks are updated when transporters or inventories change instead of each frame.



Update buildings feedbacks when necessary instead of each frame.



Hovering elements:

Optimization on object check under cursor.



Removed unnecessary highlights clears.



Prevent updating object highlights when there is nothing to update.



Citizens:

Prevent updating citizen health, movement or activity when game is paused.



Optimization on citizen destination resolve.



Inventories and inventories related requests:

Optimization on sorting requests by priority.



Recalculate request priority when priorization changes instead of each frame.



Optimization when finishing or cancelling a request.



Optimization on completion check on a destruction request.



Faster checks on inventories stock.



Faster distance sort when chosing closest inventory for a request.



Requests are put in waiting state when there is no action to execute, and is only updated when city inventories changes.



Request missing resources are recalculated only when request is updated instead of each frame.



Stop updating requests when no citizens are available.



UI:

Monitoring panel refreshes only affected resource categories instead of all when a resource amount is updated.



Optimization on storage building selection (warehouse, cellar).



Others:

Prevent clearing satisfactions on building modifying satisfactions when there is nothing to clear.



Removed unnecessary updates when gaining science or legacy points.



Prevent recalculating conditions on plants needs when a plant context does not change.



Optimization on house satisfaction scores calculation.



Optimization on season change.



Optimization on range effect preview when placing paved roads or irrigation canals.



Optimization on sprite animations.



Optimization on production module update frame.



Optimization on buildings status check (active/inactive/etc).



Other various minor optimizations.



Bugfix:

Fix graphic issues on hall of wise and assignment tower.



Fix carpentry depth.



Fix resource trade, exploration event, research, district upgrade or district extension purchase not consuming resources in an output inventory when resources are already reserved for transport.



Removed the Sand Factory unlocked by default in the Calamity scenario in Free Mode.



Merged two consequences into one for city event Burnout: it won't show 5 dead citizens + 0 dead citizens anymore.



Fixed an issue that allowed multiple locations with the same citizens on a construction site.



Fixed an issue with the green harvest marker flickering when positioned above blue markers.



Fix advanced displays not showing citizen count on some worksites.



Fix black screen when opening the game from a previous configuration with more monitors.



Tea Bar no longer highlights buildings it cannot interact with.



Fixed a long freeze that could occur due to plant spread algorithm when there were many plants.



House satisfaction is now calculated based on the sum of satisfaction sources instead of taking the cell with the best value. This avoids having different information between the list of all sources affecting the house and the actual satisfaction value of the house.



Hello everyone!We're here today with a new update, Synergy's 1.2 Update!While there's no new content in it, there is a LOT in this one. But this is mainly focused on overall performance optimizations ; some of you might know that it is not easy to do such things, and we're proud we made it, and proud of the result! You'll see all the changes in the patchnotes below (that has the word "Optimization" a lot of time, I'll let you do the count :D)As this is our final update, we also wanted to say a quick word, a big thank you for being with us for this journey that started the 21st May 2024. A year and 3 months later, we're very proud of everything that's been done, and of course it wouldn't be possible without you, the player, and your precious feedback that you made all along the way. We wanted to say thank you, as we're now sailing to new horizons.Note that we will of course be there to fix major issues, should there be any appearing !Thanks a lot!Please find the full patchnote below :